The Insurance Regulatory Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has decided to withdraw the long-term package cover offering both ‘Motor Third Party’ and ‘Own Damage Insurances’ for 3 years on new cars and for 5 years on new two-wheelers. The decision will come into effect from August 1.

This long-term package was introduced by the Supreme Court on September 1, 2018. The long term meant a five-year Motor Third Party policy for two-wheelers and three-year Motor Third Party policy for four-wheelers.

For consumers, this move will bring down the cost of first-year insurance for a new four-wheeler and two-wheeler buyers.

"It will also bring down the upfront cost of vehicle ownership for a buyer which is a big win for consumers," says Sajja Praveen Chowdary, Head-Motor Insurance, Policybazaar.com.

"It is important to understand that the long term motor term plan policies will continue to remain mandatory and upfront premium payment will have to be made for five and three years respectively for 2-wheelers and 4-wheelers and insurers will only be able to sell the long term policies in bundle form i.e. a product which would have 3-year TP and 1-year OD policy for 4-wheelers and 5-year TP and 1-year OD Policy for 2-wheelers," Chowdary explains.

Features and coverage for both own damage and third-party parts will remain the same as before.

Not buying a long term policy, will further provide the flexibility to switch the 'Motor Own Damage' cover to another insurance company.

"This move will also prevent mis-selling, which was happening in particular segments," adds Naval Goel, CEO & Founder of PolicyX.

Goel, however, also warns that this may increase the uncertainty of the second-year premium for a customer.