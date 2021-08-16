Overseas market: Should you invest directly or through funds of funds?

Worldwide there is an increasing trend toward passive investing (index funds) these days due to the low expense ratios of these funds. Given the vast amount of publicly available information/ material, this trend has also extended to direct investments by investors. Given the lack of an intermediary, this lowers the expense ratio and thereby boosting the overall returns for an investor.

Does the same thesis hold good for investments in overseas markets? How does an average individual invest in the overseas market?

There are three principal ways of investing in the overseas markets:

Invest directly in securities of companies, bonds, etc.:

Investing under this approach carries the highest risk, as it amplifies the social, economic and political risks for any investor unless the investor has a deep understanding of the target market (especially individual investors).

Investing in passive funds or mutual funds: This approach to investing is better than direct investing as it takes away the risk of market understanding and dynamic changes needed in the portfolio based on macro, micro, and socio economic changes.

One can choose the index or the type of mutual fund based on one's risk appetite and diversification needs. Index funds have lower expense ratios compared to mutual funds. In the case of a mutual fund or an index fund, there is inbuilt diversification due to the number of stocks comprising the index or the mutual fund. Whilst the composition of an index is largely constant, the ones in a mutual fund change based on the outlook that the fund manager may have on a particular stock or a sector.

Investing through fund of funds: Overseas investment through fund of funds is a variant of the second approach described above. The benefits of a fund of fund investing style is - lower volatility, higher diversification and low monitoring requirements. In a fund of funds, the risk is even more diversified as the investment is made across several funds and hence the risk is spread across hundreds of securities rather than a few dozen securities. Over diversification may also impact the overall returns in the long run. Fund of funds also removes the risk of investing through a single fund manager. Investing through a fund of funds, however, increases the expense ratio given the incremental costs of another intermediary.

To conclude, investing overseas (especially for individuals) is better done under the guidance of an investment advisor/expert. Only sophisticated investors with a high-risk appetite may consider the direct investing approach. Other investors may want to invest via a mutual fund or an index fund, including a fund of funds. Whilst there are incremental costs under this approach, this may help mitigate the risks of investing in markets that the investor may not be fully familiar with.

The author, Mahesh Parasuraman, is a Co-Founder and Partner at Amicus Capital. The views expressed are personal