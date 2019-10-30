Economy
Overseas Citizens of India can now enroll in NPS at par with NRIs, announces PFRDA
Updated : October 30, 2019 12:30 PM IST
Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) can now enroll in the National Pension Scheme (NPS) at par with non-resident Indians (NRIs), the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) announced on Wednesday.
NPS contributions come with tax benefits.
Contributions made towards the NPS are eligible for an additional tax deduction under section 80CCD (1B) up to Rs 50,000 which is over and above the Rs 150,000 limit of deduction available under sec 80CCD(1).
