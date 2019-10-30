#Infosys#DiwaliStocks
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Personal finance
Economy

Overseas Citizens of India can now enroll in NPS at par with NRIs, announces PFRDA

Updated : October 30, 2019 12:30 PM IST

Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) can now enroll in the National Pension Scheme (NPS) at par with non-resident Indians (NRIs), the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) announced on Wednesday.
NPS contributions come with tax benefits.
Contributions made towards the NPS are eligible for an additional tax deduction under section 80CCD (1B) up to Rs 50,000 which is over and above the Rs 150,000 limit of deduction available under sec 80CCD(1).
Overseas Citizens of India can now enroll in NPS at par with NRIs, announces PFRDA
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

The best wireless earbuds for a premium audio experience

The best wireless earbuds for a premium audio experience

Nearly 25% of new H-1B visa requests rejected, says report

Nearly 25% of new H-1B visa requests rejected, says report

RBI slaps Rs 1 crore fine on Bandhan Bank for failing to comply with promoter holding norms

RBI slaps Rs 1 crore fine on Bandhan Bank for failing to comply with promoter holding norms

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV