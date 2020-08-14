Personal Finance Overdraft facility offers instant cash; but should you go for it? Updated : August 14, 2020 10:39 AM IST The coronavirus pandemic has severely impacted the finances of many. In these tough times, people are considering credit facilities to overcome their liquidity shortage. While there are several options available in the market, one option that can also be mulled is ‘overdraft’. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply