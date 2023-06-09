Over 50% equity investors belong to non-metro cities: Study

The report reveals that Indian investors tend to show a strong inclination towards investing directly in equities once they reach the age of 35.

Research & Ranking, the equity investment advisory brand, a part of Equentis Wealth Advisory Services Private Limited, has announced the launch of its first investor survey titled 'The Indian Investor Kundli' providing insights into the behavior and preferences of Indian investors. The report reveals that Indian investors tend to show a strong inclination towards investing directly in equities once they reach the age of 35.

Over 50 percent of these investors hail from non-metro cities, indicating a growing interest in financial markets beyond the major urban centers, the report said.

Notably, around 50 percent of these investors have yet to experience a complete business cycle, suggesting they may have limited exposure to market fluctuations. However, a significant majority of around 60 percent of Indian investors adopt a long-term investing approach, emphasising their commitment to holding investments over extended periods, the report said.

Manish Goel, Founder and Director, Research & Ranking, said, “The survey shows that 52 percent of the participants are from non-metro areas, indicating a significant interest in investing beyond major urban centers. Furthermore, 50 percent of the investors have expressed a bullish outlook for FY24. This survey reinforces our belief that there is immense potential in the market, as it demonstrates that individuals across India are eager to upgrade their lifestyle and improve their quality of life, regardless of their location.”

On the performance front, around 30 percent of investors have underperformed the index, while a considerable 27 percent remain uncertain about their Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR).

As investors age, their investment journey becomes more fulfilling, particularly after 35. Older Indian investors are keen on upgrading their lifestyle through their investment endeavors. Furthermore, with increasing age, investors tend to become more comfortable with a lump sum investment approach, reflecting higher confidence and risk tolerance. Moreover, the CAGR tends to improve with age, indicating the potential for enhanced returns over time, the report said.