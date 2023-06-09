Over 50% equity investors belong to non-metro cities: Study

The report reveals that Indian investors tend to show a strong inclination towards investing directly in equities once they reach the age of 35.

Research & Ranking, the equity investment advisory brand, a part of Equentis Wealth Advisory Services Private Limited, has announced the launch of its first investor survey titled 'The Indian Investor Kundli' providing insights into the behavior and preferences of Indian investors. The report reveals that Indian investors tend to show a strong inclination towards investing directly in equities once they reach the age of 35.

Over 50 percent of these investors hail from non-metro cities, indicating a growing interest in financial markets beyond the major urban centers, the report said.

Notably, around 50 percent of these investors have yet to experience a complete business cycle, suggesting they may have limited exposure to market fluctuations. However, a significant majority of around 60 percent of Indian investors adopt a long-term investing approach, emphasising their commitment to holding investments over extended periods, the report said.