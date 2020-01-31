On Budget day, mutual fund investors can't make fresh investment and redemption

Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) on Friday said mutual funds investors will not be able to make a fresh investment or sell their units on the union budget day as subscription and redemption are closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

Mutual funds subscriptions and redemptions will not be permitted because all the fund houses in their scheme information documents have declared Saturday and Sunday as "non-business day".

Consequently, mutual funds investors will not be able to participate like other participants in stock markets.

Investors through equity and derivatives can participate but investors through mutual funds will not be able to participate.

In case of any change in a non-business day, fund houses need to issue notices to investors and publish advertisements in leading newspapers which is a lengthy process.

Stock markets will be open for normal trading on February 1, Saturday, when the union budget will be presented by union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Trading would be conducted during normal hours from 9: 00 am to 3.30 pm.

According to markets sources, the decision has been taken following requests made in this regard by market participants as the budget contains several market-moving announcements.