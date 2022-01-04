Omicron treatment cost: Will your health insurance cover it?

With fast rising COVID-19 cases in India along with its new variant omicron, authorities have imposed curbs such as night and weekend curfews and regulating the movement of the people. As worries over a potential third wave in the country mounts, enquiries related to health insurance policies have also risen. A key question while buying health insurance currently now is whether or not it will cover this new COVID-19 variant.

Simply, the answer is yes and most insurance companies will cover the expenses arising out of omicron infections, say experts.

“Almost all insurance companies will cover the expenses of treating infections due to Omicron variant,” said Aatur Thakkar, Co- founder and Director at Alliance Insurance Brokers.

According to Indraneel Chatterjee, Co- founder, RenewBuy, this is a step in the right direction and will bring relief to all the policyholders by ensuring financial security and safety against the upcoming third wave.

Following the IRDAI notification, insurance companies will work in coordination with network hospitals to provide cashless facility and to make the claim settlement process hassle-free, keeping in mind the terms and conditions of the policy contract.

In April 2020 also, IRDAI clarified that all the indemnity based health insurance products that cover the treatment costs of hospitalisation offered by all general and health insurance companies cover the costs of hospitalisation treatment on account of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 5,481 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the highest number of such cases since May 16, with a positivity rate of 8.37 per cent, and three more fatalities due to the viral disease, according to data shared by the city health department.

The national capital had recorded 6,456 fresh COVID-19 cases and 262 fatalities on May 16, while the case positivity rate stood at 10.4 per cent. Tuesday's positivity rate is the highest since May 17, when it stood at 8.42 per cent.

According to official data, 531 COVID-19 patients are admitted in various hospitals, including 41 who are suspected to have contracted the disease. Fourteen patients are on ventilator support, while 168 patients with moderate symptoms are on oxygen support. A total of 308 patients are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms and are without oxygen support.

