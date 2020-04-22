  • SENSEX
Sensex opens over 200 points higher, Nifty above 9,000; RIL gains
Brent oil futures plunge as growing glut feeds market panic
Asia shares off to cautious start,US crude slides
Rupee opens weaker at 76.90 against dollar
Old vs New income tax regime: Which one should you opt for

Updated : April 22, 2020 06:49 PM IST

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) issued a circular on April 13, directing all employers to obtain a declaration from employees if they wish to opt for the new tax regime.
Under the new tax regime, there are 7 income slabs.
The Union Budget earlier this year had offered an individual the choice of paying tax under the new tax structure with lower rates but foregoing deductions or continue paying tax under the existing tax laws and claiming the applicable exemptions.
