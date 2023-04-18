Old vs new income tax regime: Key things to know before choosing the one

The new tax slabs have been introduced but old one has not been abolished. Given that, taxpayers still have the option between the two regimes when paying their taxes and they can accordingly decide which is better for them.

Employers have started rolling out the tax declaration form for employees for this new financial year. The option of selecting between old and new tax regimes is available every year since the introduction of the new regime. While the new income tax regime was introduced in 2020, the Budget 2023 made several changes to it.

New tax slabs

Old tax slabs

The old income tax slabs regime has not been abolished. Given that, taxpayers still have the option between the two regimes when paying their taxes and they can accordingly decide which is better for them.

According to the old tax regime, if the total income of an individual is not more than Rs 2.5 lakh, the tax rate is nil. If the income falls in Rs 2.5-5 lakh bracket, a 5 percent income tax is payable. However, those earning up to Rs 5 lakh can claim a rebate of Rs 12,500 under Section 87A of the Income Tax (I-T) Act.

For individuals earning Rs 5-10 lakh, tax is deducted at the rate of 20 percent. If the total income of an individual is more than Rs 10 lakh, 30 percent tax is payable.

Default tax regime and the implication

Notably, the new tax regime has become the default option from FY23-24. Hence, if taxpayers do not inform their employer which tax regime they have chosen, TDS will be deducted on the basis of the new income tax slabs under the new tax regime.

"So, if the employee does not explicitly request to consider the employer for the old tax regime before the April 2023 payroll cut-off, TDS may be deducted by the employer on a higher estimate of annual tax liability (eg without considering any tax deductions)," said Alok Agrawal, Partner at Deloitte India.

According to a Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) circular dated April 13, 2020, a salaried individual can choose either of the tax regimes for the purpose of TDS on salaries. Once the tax regime is finalised, it cannot be changed during the financial year. The employer will continue to deduct taxes on salary on the basis of the tax regime option communicated in April.

However, at the time of filing the Income Tax Return (ITR) also, employers can switch from the old to the new regime or vice versa, whichever is more beneficial.

Ways to decide which regime is better