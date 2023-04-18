3 Min(s) Read
The new tax slabs have been introduced but old one has not been abolished. Given that, taxpayers still have the option between the two regimes when paying their taxes and they can accordingly decide which is better for them.
Employers have started rolling out the tax declaration form for employees for this new financial year. The option of selecting between old and new tax regimes is available every year since the introduction of the new regime. While the new income tax regime was introduced in 2020, the Budget 2023 made several changes to it.
Recommended ArticlesView All
What is Dabba trading and why is it illegal in India
Apr 18, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Old vs new income tax regime: Key things to know before choosing the one
Apr 18, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Emergency credit scheme for small enterprises — here's why it shouldn't have been closed just like that
Apr 18, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Blinkit protests | What delivery riders want from the government and Zomato
Apr 17, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
New tax slabs
As part of the amendments, the tax rebate has been extended on income up to Rs 7 lakh as per Section 87A, as against Rs 5 lakh. The basic exemption limit has been raised to Rs 3 lakh from Rs 2.5 lakh. The finance minister also allowed a standard deduction of Rs 50,000 under the new regime which is already available in the old tax regime.
Old tax slabs
The old income tax slabs regime has not been abolished. Given that, taxpayers still have the option between the two regimes when paying their taxes and they can accordingly decide which is better for them.
According to the old tax regime, if the total income of an individual is not more than Rs 2.5 lakh, the tax rate is nil. If the income falls in Rs 2.5-5 lakh bracket, a 5 percent income tax is payable. However, those earning up to Rs 5 lakh can claim a rebate of Rs 12,500 under Section 87A of the Income Tax (I-T) Act.
For individuals earning Rs 5-10 lakh, tax is deducted at the rate of 20 percent. If the total income of an individual is more than Rs 10 lakh, 30 percent tax is payable.
Default tax regime and the implication
Notably, the new tax regime has become the default option from FY23-24. Hence, if taxpayers do not inform their employer which tax regime they have chosen, TDS will be deducted on the basis of the new income tax slabs under the new tax regime.
"So, if the employee does not explicitly request to consider the employer for the old tax regime before the April 2023 payroll cut-off, TDS may be deducted by the employer on a higher estimate of annual tax liability (eg without considering any tax deductions)," said Alok Agrawal, Partner at Deloitte India.
According to a Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) circular dated April 13, 2020, a salaried individual can choose either of the tax regimes for the purpose of TDS on salaries. Once the tax regime is finalised, it cannot be changed during the financial year. The employer will continue to deduct taxes on salary on the basis of the tax regime option communicated in April.
However, at the time of filing the Income Tax Return (ITR) also, employers can switch from the old to the new regime or vice versa, whichever is more beneficial.
Ways to decide which regime is better
The Income tax department has released a 'tax calculator' to help individuals decide if the new income tax regime announced in the Budget is good for them or if the old one is better. The tax calculator is live on the income tax department's portal https://incometaxindia.gov.in/. Taxpayers can input information related to their salary and deduction. The online tax calculator will then reveal the tax savings under both regimes.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!