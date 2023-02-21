Old versus new tax regime | Now, choose which is better for you with tax department's calculator

An income tax calculator is an online tool that helps to evaluate taxes based on a person’s income based on Union Budget 2023-24 announcement. Individuals falling under the taxable income bracket are liable to pay a specific portion of their net annual income as tax.

The Income tax department has released a 'tax calculator' to help individuals decide if the new income tax regime announced in the Budget is good for them or if the old one is better. The tax calculator is live on the income tax department's portal - https://incometaxindia.gov.in/. Taxpayers can input the information related to their salary and deduction. The online tax calculator will then reveal the tax savings under both the regimes.

Budget 2023 introduced several changes to the 'new income tax slab'. As part of this, the tax rebate has been extended on income up to Rs 7 lakh as per Section 87A, as against Rs 5 lakh. The basic exemption limit has been raised to Rs 3 lakh from Rs 2.5 lakh. The finance minister also allowed a standard deduction of Rs 50,000 under the new regime which is already available in the old tax regime.

However, the old income tax slabs regime has not been abolished. Given that, taxpayers still have the option between the two regimes when paying their taxes and they can accordingly decide which is better for them.

The new proposed changes to the new tax slab

As per the revision, an individual with an annual income up to Rs 3 lakh will not have to pay any tax (as against an earlier limit of Rs 2.5 lakh). Further, it has proposed a 5 percent tax for income between Rs 3 – 6 lakh, 10 percent for income between Rs 6-9 lakh, 15 percent for income between Rs 9-12 lakh, 20 percent for income between Rs 12 – 15 lakh and 30 percent above Rs 15 lakh.

What is the old tax slab?

According to the old tax regime, if the total income of an individual is not more than Rs 2.5 lakh, the tax rate is nil. If the income falls in Rs 2.5 lakh-Rs 5 lakh bracket, 5 percent income tax is payable. However, those earning up to Rs 5 lakh can claim a rebate of Rs 12,500 under Section 87A of the Income Tax (I-T) Act.

For individuals earning Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh, tax is deducted at the rate of 20 percent. If the total income of an individual is more than Rs 10 lakh, 30 percent tax is payable.

