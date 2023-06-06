Odisha train accident: Insurance companies ease claim settlement process, release helpline numbers

Insurance companies have implemented measures to expedite the claim settlement process and provide immediate financial relief to the policyholders affected by the train accident.

In the wake of Odisha train tragedy, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has asked life and general insurers to take immediate steps to mitigate hardships of affected insured population by ensuring immediate registration and settlement of eligible claims. Additionally, the regulator has told companies to designate dedicated helplines, publicise details of offices/special camps via their website and launch extensive awareness explaining the simplified process to file a claim.

Given that, insurance companies have come out with several measures to speed up the claim process. Here's a look:

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance said it will expedite the claim settlement to provide financial relief to those affected by the tragedy. The processing of death and health claims including those covered under the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), will be done on the basis of just three basic documents, the insurer said.

Documents required to settle claims:

Bank account details

Death certificate from municipal authorities. If death certificate is not available, list of deceased passengers issued by hospitals, government authorities or the police

Copy of valid address proof of the nominee

To assist with claim-related inquiries, the company has set up a dedicated 24X7 helpline number (1-860-266-7766).

Liberty General Insurance

Liberty General Insurance has launched a dedicated 24/7 helpline — +91-9324968286 — for its policyholders affected by the tragedy. The company has taken the following initiatives to facilitate claim settlement and support for the affected passengers and their families:

1. A dedicated task force is ready 24/7 to provide service to the affected passengers.

2. A nodal officer has been appointed to oversee the process.

3. Proactive outreach to policyholders traveling on the two passenger trains involved in the accident is being conducted, seeking information on their safety.

4. Simplification of claims documentation to mitigate the hardships faced by claimants.

SBI Life Insurance

SBI Life Insurance has established a separate help desk to answer to claims-related queries and aid claimants in guaranteeing claim settlement. The kin of the victims can connect with the company officials via email- balasoretrainaccident@sbilife.co.in and toll free number — 1800 267 9090.

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC)

To help affected families, LIC has announced concessions to mitigate the hardships of the claimants of policies and also of Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana. The corporation has also set up a special help desk and a call centre number (022-68276827) at the divisional and branch levels to respond to claim-related queries.

Aegon Life Insurance

Aegon Life Insurance said they have simplified the claim process for policyholders impacted by the tragedy. A claim form or written intimation from the claimant mentioning policy details and date of death will be accepted. Additionally, a copy of death certificate or report issued by railway/police authorities, or confirmation of death issued by local government, along with nominee identity, residence proof and bank account proof for payment will be required.

The helpdesk number is 1800 209 90 90 and WhatsApp number is 9867452226. Additionally, nominees can reach out on claims@aegonlife.com for settling claims, the firm said.