Odisha train accident: Insurance companies ease claim settlement process, release helpline numbers

Odisha train accident: Insurance companies ease claim settlement process, release helpline numbers

Odisha train accident: Insurance companies ease claim settlement process, release helpline numbers
By Anshul  Jun 6, 2023 4:20:49 PM IST (Published)

Insurance companies have implemented measures to expedite the claim settlement process and provide immediate financial relief to the policyholders affected by the train accident.

In the wake of Odisha train tragedy, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has asked life and general insurers to take immediate steps to mitigate hardships of affected insured population by ensuring immediate registration and settlement of eligible claims. Additionally, the regulator has told companies to designate dedicated helplines, publicise details of offices/special camps via their website and launch extensive awareness explaining the simplified process to file a claim.

Given that, insurance companies have come out with several measures to speed up the claim process. Here's a look:
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance said it will expedite the claim settlement to provide financial relief to those affected by the tragedy. The processing of death and health claims including those covered under the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), will be done on the basis of just three basic documents, the insurer said.
