Odisha train accident: Nominees can claim up to Rs 10 lakh with IRCTC's 35 paise insurance

The Odisha triple train accident on June 2 has left at least 275 people dead and over 1,175 injured. This deadly accident on Friday has brought to the forefront the importance of travel insurance. Notably, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) offers the option to avail travel insurance for 35 paise when booking on its mobile or app.

Eligibility

The scheme is applicable only for Indian citizens who book their e-ticket through IRCTC's website or app . Citizens of foreign countries are not eligible for this scheme.

This coverage is optional, however if the option is exercised it will be compulsory for all passengers booked under one PNR number. This is provided only for CNF/RAC/Part CNF ticket at the time of booking.

After booking tickets, customer will receive the policy information through SMS and on their registered email IDs directly from insurance companies along with the link for filling nomination details. The policy number can be viewed from ticket booked history at IRCTC page.

The optional travel insurance is not provided for the children below 5

years of age who book the ticket without berth/seat.

IRCTC has chosen Liberty General Insurance Ltd and SBI General Insurance Co. Ltd for providing insurance coverage to the passengers.

Sum Insured

The sum assured to be given to victim/family or legal heir of the victim in case of an accident are as follows:-

(i) In case of Death- Rs 10 lakh

(ii) Permanent Total Disability - Rs 10 lakh

(iii) Permanent Partial Disability up to- Rs 7.5 lakh

(iv) Hospitalisation Expenses for Injury – Rs 2 lakh

(v) Transportation of mortal remains – Rs 10,000

Policy details

These insurance policies are contractual obligations between the insurance company/ies and the passenger. In case passenger opts for insurance, the claim/liability shall be between passenger and the insurance company. This means insurance company is responsible for policy issuance and claim settlement.

All the correspondence by policy holder should be made directly with the insurance company on their toll free number, official e mail IDs or offices as mentioned in policy document. No correspondence is to be made with IRCTC in this regard, according to Indian Railways website.

How to file claim?

Passengers or the nominees can claim insurance within 4 months of train accident. They can do this by contacting the insurance companies. In case nomination details are not filled then the settlement will be made with legal heirs, if the claim arises.