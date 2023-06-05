English
Odisha train accident: Nominees can claim up to Rs 10 lakh with IRCTC's 35 paise insurance

By Anshul  Jun 5, 2023 12:36:21 PM IST (Updated)

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) offers the option to avail travel insurance for 35 paise when booking on its mobile or app. Under this facility, IRCTC provides a cover of up to Rs 10 lakh in case of death, permanent total disability, or hospitalisation due to an accident during the journey.

The Odisha triple train accident on June 2 has left at least 275 people dead and over 1,175 injured. This deadly accident on Friday has brought to the forefront the importance of travel insurance. Notably, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) offers the option to avail travel insurance for 35 paise when booking on its mobile or app.

Under this facility, IRCTC provides a cover of up to Rs 10 lakh in case of death, permanent total disability, or hospitalisation due to an accident during the journey.
Eligibility
The scheme is applicable only for Indian citizens who book their e-ticket through IRCTC's website or app. Citizens of foreign countries are not eligible for this scheme.
