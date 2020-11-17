Access Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Read the best of Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Selected Articles from Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
October MF trends: Private banks' weightage recovers, IT scales another new high

Updated : November 17, 2020 01:28 PM IST

After hitting a 29-month low in September, private banks saw a positive interest among MFs in October.
Five of the top-10 stocks with the most MoM increase in value were from the financial space.
Weight of the oil and gas sector further slipped, hitting a seven-month low of 8.5 percent, down 80 bps MoM.
October MF trends: Private banks' weightage recovers, IT scales another new high

