Personal Finance October MF trends: Private banks' weightage recovers, IT scales another new high Updated : November 17, 2020 01:28 PM IST After hitting a 29-month low in September, private banks saw a positive interest among MFs in October. Five of the top-10 stocks with the most MoM increase in value were from the financial space. Weight of the oil and gas sector further slipped, hitting a seven-month low of 8.5 percent, down 80 bps MoM.