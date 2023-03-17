NSE explains ‘multibagger stocks’ on its new investor awareness initiative ‘Money Minded Malini Series’

NSE advises investors not to believe misleading information flowing on multibagger stocks and not expect superficial returns within a short period. Also, take financial advices only from registered financial advisors

National Stock Exchange (NSE) introduced the ‘Money Minded Malini Series’, an initiative to educate investors about avoiding common mistakes while investing in the stock markets. In its recent video, it talks about how naïve investors get tricked into tempting investments by unscrupulous market players. This is a part of the NSE’s investor awareness initiative.

Also read:

As a part of the explainer on how investors can be duped of their investments in trying to make superficial returns, an individual bulk buys an undervalued stock and dupes its acquaintances of the growth prospects of the stock via SMS, social media, online video, misleading advertising and other platforms to create an artificial demand for the scrip. This leads to a rise in interest for the stock and eventually a sudden jump in its share price. Post which, the individual dumps his bulk holding in the scrip, leading to its price crash and loss of investments of greedy investors who look for high returns within a short span of time.

To avoid this, NSE advises investors not to believe misleading information flowing on stocks and not expect superficial returns within a short period. Also, it is recommended for investors to take financial advices only from registered financial advisors and be well informed of the scrips they invest in by doing adequate research themselves.

Also read: Top stocks bought and sold by mutual funds in February 2023