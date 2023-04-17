English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepersonal finance NewsNSE cautions investors against dabba trading; cancels registeration of two people in the matter

NSE cautions investors against dabba trading; cancels registeration of two people in the matter

NSE cautions investors against dabba trading; cancels registeration of two people in the matter
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Shivani Bazaz  Apr 17, 2023 5:14:13 PM IST (Published)

Dabba trading is a form of informal trading that takes place outside the purview of the stock exchanges like BSE and NSE. The practice is illegal in India.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has issued a notice of caution for investors to stay away from dabba/ illegal trading on the exchanges.

Recommended Articles

View All
Mind Matters | To the brink and back

Mind Matters | To the brink and back

Apr 17, 2023 IST10 Min(s) Read

Resurging Covid — it's time to reintroduce the aggressive testing, vaccination and behaviour regimen

Resurging Covid — it's time to reintroduce the aggressive testing, vaccination and behaviour regimen

Apr 14, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Made-in-India EV battery: A veteran's take on how to create that self reliance

Made-in-India EV battery: A veteran's take on how to create that self reliance

Apr 13, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

National Credit Framework for IKS — here's the way to move into a higher level of finding that knowledge

National Credit Framework for IKS — here's the way to move into a higher level of finding that knowledge

Apr 13, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read


In the notice, the stock exchange said that a person named Narendra V Sumaria is offering dabba trading. The exchange said that investors are cautioned and advised not to subscribe to any such scheme/product offered by any person providing illegal Dabba trading activity in the stock market as the same is prohibited by law.
Another person named "Mr. Nitin Shantilal Nagda" has also been named in NSE’s communication. Nagda is also said to be offering dabba trading. NSE said that the association/registration as an AP of the named person was subsequently cancelled.
"It may also be noted that the above-mentioned person was associated/registered with a Trading Member (TM) as an Authorised Person (AP) and the said association/registration as an AP was subsequently cancelled by the TM," NSE said in its communication.
Also Read: European markets open higher as investors eye more Wall Street earnings for cues
Dabba trading is a form of informal trading that takes place outside the purview of the stock exchanges like BSE and NSE. The practice is illegal in India. In dabba trading, traders bet on stock price movements without a real transaction and hence there is no physical ownership of a particular stock unlike when it is done on an exchange.
In addition to being violative of the securities laws, dabba trading also falls within the purview of Section 406, 420 and Section 120-B of Indian Penal Code, 1870.
NSE has cautioned investors and advised them not to trade on such illegal trading platforms. Participation in such illegal platforms is at the investor’s own risk, cost and consequences as such illegal trading platforms are neither approved nor endorsed by the Exchange.
"The investors may note that for any kind of disputes relating to such prohibited schemes none of the following recourses will be available to investors:
1. Benefits of investor protection under Exchange's Jurisdiction
2. Exchange dispute resolution mechanism
3. Investor grievance redressal mechanism administered by Exchange," NSE said.
Also Read: NSE to introduce WTI crude oil, natural gas futures contracts from May 15
(Edited by : Anushka Sharma)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

National Stock ExchangeNSE

Next Article

Edelweiss' Radhika Gupta decodes why debt mutual funds are still better than FDs

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X