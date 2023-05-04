Decoding taxation for NRIs: Latest rules, claim process and more

5 Min(s) Read
NRI taxation under the Indian Income Tax Act, 1961 applies to those earning income outside the home country. The income tax rules allowed to them are different from those applicable to resident Indians. Let's take a look
Taxation is a crucial element for the economy of any nation. While various taxes are levied on different services available in India, it's important to note that taxation also affects people who do not stay in India but are of Indian origin. Although income earned abroad is not taxable in India, these non-resident Indians (NRIs) have to pay tax in India on capital gains from shares, mutual funds, and term deposits, if it exceeds the basic exemption limit.
Understanding NRIs' taxation
Non-resident Indians need to pay appropriate taxes as and when they fall under the jurisdiction of the Income Tax Act of 1961. NRI taxation covers aspects of income tax, wealth tax and property tax, among others.
"Whenever they make any financial transaction in India, the income department reviews the transaction. It could be as simple as maintaining an NRO bank account in India or it could be as complicated as investing in unlisted shares or commercial real estate. There are a lot of investment avenues that are available in India and there is a lot of interest from the NRI community to invest in India, given the higher returns. Once they start investing in India, all incomes become subjected to tax deducted at source (TDS)," said Mohit Gopwani, Head of Tax at SBNRI while talking exclusively to CNBC-TV18.com.