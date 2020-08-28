Personal Finance NPS vs annuity plans: Which is a better investment option for retirement purpose? Updated : August 28, 2020 08:38 PM IST Sound financial planning can ensure a steady flow of income in post-retirement years. There are multiple avenues available in the market that can help in generating wealth for a successful retired life such as National Pension System (NPS) and annuity plans. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply