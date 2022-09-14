Now pensioners have to fill one less form under new NPS rule

By Anshul

Starting today, IRDAI has changed NPS rules for pensioners. This is intended to provide relief to senior citizens. Here's all you need to know

Insurance regulator has done away with the need to fill a separate proposal form for National Pension System (NPS) subscribers to choose the annuity after exiting. The new rule will provide relief to senior citizens and comes into force with immediate effect, as per a notification by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI).

Why the new ruling?

Under the NPS, the subscriber who superannuates is required to purchase an immediate annuity (excluding the commuted value) from any life insurance company. At the time of purchasing immediate annuities, a separate application form is collected by life insurance companies.

Since the information required in the application form is already available under NPS, in order to avoid duplication, IRDAI has advised life insurance companies to treat the exit form as the proposal form for NPS retirees purchasing annuities — instead of again collecting information from customers.

IRDAI said that the new move will provide ease of doing business in the insurance industry and also protect the interests of policyholders.

How is it different from current rules?

At present, NPS retirees have to submit an exit form to PFRDA and a proposal form to insurers at the time of superannuation. Now, the exit form of NPS will be treated as a proposal form for purchasing an annuity.

How will it impact subscribers?

According to Conjeevaram Baradhwaj, Executive Vice President (Legal & Compliance) & Company Secretary at Future Generali India Life Insurance Company Ltd, the move will facilitate ease of servicing annuity policies purchased by annuitants.

This will further reduce the time and effort of senior citizens as well as insurers.

Who provides annuities to NPS subscribers?

The Annuity Service Providers (ASPs) are insurance companies regulated by IRDAI and empanelled by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) to provide the annuity to the NPS subscribers from the bouquet of annuities offered by them.

They are tasked to provide a monthly annuity pension to the subscribers. The PFRDA has pension fund managers under the NPS who are tasked to invest the pension corpus of the subscribers in a judicious and prudent manner.

What are the current withdrawal rules of NPS?

Pensioners can withdraw 60 percent of the contributions as a lump sum. At least 40 percent of the contributions have to be mandatorily parked in government-approved annuities, according to the current rule.