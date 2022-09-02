NPS new rule: Check out PFRDA norms on trail commission

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The PFRDA has said that all trail commission on NPS contributions made through the D-Remit by account holders, who were onboarded by the relevant PoPs, will be the same as eNPS.

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has issued new rules which will allow trail commission payments through Points of Presence (POPs) towards the National Pension System (NPS) by NPS account holders. The new rules have been rolled out by the PFRDA to support POPs.

The PFRDA also added that all trail commission on NPS contributions made through the D-Remit (Direct Remittance system) by account holders, who were onboarded by the relevant PoPs, will be the same as eNPS (another means of online contribution). Currently, the trail commission for eNPS contributions is 0.20 percent (minimum Rs 15 and maximum Rs 10,000).

“In order to support the Points of Presence (POPs) for their significant efforts and resources deployed by them for sourcing NPS Accounts and make them sustain their NPS outreach efforts, it has been decided that the trail commission shall be payable to POPs w.e.f. 01.09.2022,” the PFRDA said in its order.

“The trail commission on contributions made through D-Remit will be similar to eNPS (another mode of online contribution) by those subscribers who were on-boarded by the respective PoPs,” the government authority added.

The D-Remit feature was introduced by the PFRDA as a way for subscribers to deposit money directly from their bank accounts. The feature would also result in optimised investment returns as it would offer same-day net asset value (NAV) prices if the trustee bank received the contributions before 9.30 am. Before D-Remit, subscribers would need to deposit their contributions with the POPs, from where it would enter the money chain towards the trustee bank, and ultimately the fund manager. This process could take 2-3 days.

POPs are the first point of contact between subscribers when they choose to enrol in the NPS and include organizations like banks, non-banking financial companies and other players. A trailing commission helps compensate these points of contact for their lost fees in servicing clients.