National Pension System investment for retirement years — returns & allocation strategy

National Pension System or NPS, a government-run investment scheme, gives the subscriber the option to set the preferred allocation to different asset classes. Read this to know more about the investment avenue.

The National Pension System (NPS) provides the necessary financial security and stability during one's old age when there won't be a regular source of income i.e. life after retirement. It gives individuals an opportunity to invest and accumulate savings, providing them with a lump sum and an annuity amount as regular income from an annuity service provider upon superannuation.

It is recommended as a thumb rule that an individual subscriber under NPS may consider saving around 20-30 percent of their income for the golden years (retirement), said Amit Sinha, Group Head, Social Security and Welfare at Protean eGov Technologies Limited.