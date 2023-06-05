homepersonal finance NewsNPS funds AUM soar to Rs 9 lakh crore by March 2023 — check subscriber, sectoral breakups

NPS funds AUM soar to Rs 9 lakh crore by March 2023 — check subscriber, sectoral breakups

NPS funds AUM soar to Rs 9 lakh crore by March 2023 — check subscriber, sectoral breakups
4 Min(s) Read

By Anshul  Jun 5, 2023 5:23:59 PM IST (Published)

The National Pension System AUM rose to Rs 8.99 lakh crore by March 2023 against Rs 2,202 crore in March 2009. Sector wise, the AUM of the central government have increased to Rs 2.57 crore by March 2023; state governments to Rs 4.49 crore; and corporate sector to Rs 1.17 crore.

The assets under management (AUM) of pension fund managers (PFMs) has increased to Rs 8.99 lakh crore by March 2023 against Rs 2,202 crore in March 2009, according to the first Handbook of National Pension System (NPS) Statistics released by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA). The report showed that over 90 percent of the pension AUM has been contributed by SBI Pension Fund, UTI Pension Fund and LIC Pension Fund.

Sector wise, the AUM of the central government (CG) has increased to Rs 2.57 crore by March 2023. For state governments (SGs), the same has increased to Rs  4.49 crore. On the other hand, corporate sector has witnessed a growth to Rs to Rs 1.17 crore.
Number of subscribers
NPS subscribers are divided into different sectors such CG employees, SG employees, corporate sector, all citizen, NPS Lite and Atal Pension Yojana (APY).
In terms of the number of subscribers, the CG sector has seen a rise to 23.97 lakh by March 2023. The state sector has seen a growth from 1.79 lakh in March 2010 to 60.95 lakh by March 2023. The number of subscribers under the all citizen category has increased to 29.6 lakh by March 2023.
Month EndCGSGCorporateAll CitizenNPS LiteAPY
Mar-10    5,96,400    1,79,427                1         4,141              -                  -
Mar-11    7,49,974    5,81,600         4,204       34,567    4,86,719                  -
Mar-12    9,34,719  11,56,305       17,093       56,963    9,68,755                  -
Mar-13  11,26,588  16,40,519    1,43,249       70,418  17,79,944                  -
Mar-14  13,42,267  20,06,777    2,62,335       78,774  28,16,027                  -
Mar-15  15,11,528  26,30,194    3,73,273       86,774  41,46,880                  -
Mar-16  16,57,623  29,23,882    4,73,515    2,15,372  44,80,014     24,60,992
Mar-17  17,88,699  33,32,526    5,85,650    4,39,097  44,29,342     48,63,699
Mar-18  19,21,626  38,67,544    6,95,508    6,83,713  43,95,323     96,05,713
Mar-19  19,84,564  43,21,325    8,03,015    9,29,931  43,62,538  1,49,53,432
Mar-20  21,01,972  47,53,870    9,73,560  12,51,574  43,31,664  2,11,42,262
Mar-21  21,75,846  51,40,504  11,25,163  16,46,773  43,02,258  2,80,49,151
Mar-22  22,83,671  55,76,986  14,04,569  22,92,014  41,86,943  3,62,76,704
Mar-23  23,97,125  60,95,989  16,81,865  29,57,449  41,75,845  4,59,47,302
(Source: Handbook of National Pension System (NPS) Statistics)
Sector wise enrolments and contributions in accounts
NPS offers two kinds of accounts — tier 1 and tier 2 — for instruments, including government bonds, equity market, and corporate debt. While the tier 1 NPS account is strictly a pension account, the tier 2 account — known as an investment account — is voluntary savings account associated with the Pension Regulatory Authority of India (PRAN).
Here's a look at sector wise enrolments in tier 1 account:
YearCGSGCorporateAll Citizen
2008-09         -               -                 -             -
2009-10         18                 1                84          383
2010-11       178               30              606       3,868
2011-12       166             173              423       2,156
2012-13       135             159           1,100       3,032
2013-14         82               83              998       2,620
2014-15         81               73           1,574       2,470
2015-16       242             289           5,096     14,608
2016-17    3,389          2,077           9,238     29,265
2017-18    4,817          4,103         11,391     39,026
2018-19    3,738          4,834         11,251     38,597
2019-20    5,230          5,464         13,658     45,260
2020-21    6,917          8,940         25,999     72,601
2021-22    8,225        10,466         35,634  1,13,164
2022-23    5,626          8,213         32,571  1,15,931
(Source: Handbook of National Pension System (NPS) Statistics)
Here's a sector wise contributions in tier 2 account:
YearCGSGCorporateAll Citizen
2008-09          -             -                  -                      -
2009-10      0.00         0.00              0.12                  0.30
2010-11      0.24         0.01              1.68                  7.65
2011-12      0.48         0.42              1.97                  9.67
2012-13      0.86         0.73              3.13                13.71
2013-14      0.98         0.59              4.82                22.66
2014-15      0.93         0.52              6.87                25.99
2015-16      1.29         0.55            14.23                44.43
2016-17      8.83         2.65            39.19              108.64
2017-18    20.04         7.61            63.62              173.69
2018-19    20.00         8.27            75.89              212.63
2019-20    40.20       15.48          176.47              545.13
2020-21    79.63       32.83          331.51              847.25
2021-22  126.69       43.04          486.00           1,453.24
2022-23    69.40       28.28          320.03           1,220.55
(Source: Handbook of National Pension System (NPS) Statistics; figures in crores)
Returns
NPS has provided consistently good returns for investors in the range of 9-12 percent under the tier I equity asset class since inception.
For investors, these returns depend on the selection of the pension fund managers (PFMs), investment options, asset allocation, time horizon of investment and risk appetite, i.e. whether one is an aggressive or conservative investor and the period for which one shall remain invested under the NPS.
Pension fund managers (PFMs) under NPS are mandated to invest the subscriber's contribution as per prescribed guidelines and regulations by PFRDA.
Here's a look at the performance of different PFMs:

Pension Fund

InceptionDate

AUM(Rs crore)

Subscribers

NAV

Returns 1 Year

Returns since inception

Aditya Birla Sun Life Pension Management Ltd.

02-Sep-20

0.59

613

12.1961

10.48%

7.55%

Axis Pension Fund Management Limited

21-Oct-22

0.09

140

10.3384

NA

3.38%

HDFC Pension Management Co. Ltd.

03-Sep-20

4.26

2,416

11.6202

11.47%

5.66%

ICICI Pru. Pension Fund Mgmt Co. Ltd.

04-Sep-20

1.22

1,361

11.6848

10.88%

5.88%

Kotak Mahindra Pension Fund Ltd.

04-Sep-20

0.57

584

12.0466

10.49%

7.08%

LIC Pension Fund Ltd.

04-Sep-20

1.55

1,485

11.9782

10.78%

6.85%

Max Life Pension Fund Management Limited

12-Sep-22

0.02

49

10.3938

NA

3.94%

SBI Pension Funds Pvt. Ltd

04-Sep-20

3.97

2,564

11.1663

8.23%

4.13%

Tata Pension Management Ltd.

19-Aug-22

0.25

261

10.4878

NA

4.88%

UTI Retirement Solutions Ltd.

04-Sep-20

0.91

1,214

11.5016

10.30%

5.27%

(Returns as on May 26, 2023, Source: NPS Trust website)
More about NPS
NPS is a government-run investment scheme that gives subscribers the option to set the preferred allocation to different asset classes. It gives individuals an opportunity to invest and accumulate savings, providing them with a lump sum and an annuity amount as regular income from an annuity service provider upon superannuation.
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

National Pension SystemNPS

Recommended Articles

View All
World Environment Day | This is why it's key to navigate El Nino through water conservation and sustainable practices

World Environment Day | This is why it's key to navigate El Nino through water conservation and sustainable practices

Jun 5, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

World Environment Day | Extreme heat, floods and crop failures — here's why India should act soon against climate change

Jun 5, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

World Environment Day | Here're some strategies to end plastic pollution before it destroys our wonderful blue planet

Jun 5, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Leaders Speak | Generative AI — our new and increasingly intelligent co-worker

Jun 3, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read