NPS funds AUM soar to Rs 9 lakh crore by March 2023 — check subscriber, sectoral breakups

The National Pension System AUM rose to Rs 8.99 lakh crore by March 2023 against Rs 2,202 crore in March 2009. Sector wise, the AUM of the central government have increased to Rs 2.57 crore by March 2023; state governments to Rs 4.49 crore; and corporate sector to Rs 1.17 crore.
|Month End
|CG
|SG
|Corporate
|All Citizen
|NPS Lite
|APY
|Mar-10
|5,96,400
|1,79,427
|1
|4,141
|-
|-
|Mar-11
|7,49,974
|5,81,600
|4,204
|34,567
|4,86,719
|-
|Mar-12
|9,34,719
|11,56,305
|17,093
|56,963
|9,68,755
|-
|Mar-13
|11,26,588
|16,40,519
|1,43,249
|70,418
|17,79,944
|-
|Mar-14
|13,42,267
|20,06,777
|2,62,335
|78,774
|28,16,027
|-
|Mar-15
|15,11,528
|26,30,194
|3,73,273
|86,774
|41,46,880
|-
|Mar-16
|16,57,623
|29,23,882
|4,73,515
|2,15,372
|44,80,014
|24,60,992
|Mar-17
|17,88,699
|33,32,526
|5,85,650
|4,39,097
|44,29,342
|48,63,699
|Mar-18
|19,21,626
|38,67,544
|6,95,508
|6,83,713
|43,95,323
|96,05,713
|Mar-19
|19,84,564
|43,21,325
|8,03,015
|9,29,931
|43,62,538
|1,49,53,432
|Mar-20
|21,01,972
|47,53,870
|9,73,560
|12,51,574
|43,31,664
|2,11,42,262
|Mar-21
|21,75,846
|51,40,504
|11,25,163
|16,46,773
|43,02,258
|2,80,49,151
|Mar-22
|22,83,671
|55,76,986
|14,04,569
|22,92,014
|41,86,943
|3,62,76,704
|Mar-23
|23,97,125
|60,95,989
|16,81,865
|29,57,449
|41,75,845
|4,59,47,302
|Year
|CG
|SG
|Corporate
|All Citizen
|2008-09
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2009-10
|18
|1
|84
|383
|2010-11
|178
|30
|606
|3,868
|2011-12
|166
|173
|423
|2,156
|2012-13
|135
|159
|1,100
|3,032
|2013-14
|82
|83
|998
|2,620
|2014-15
|81
|73
|1,574
|2,470
|2015-16
|242
|289
|5,096
|14,608
|2016-17
|3,389
|2,077
|9,238
|29,265
|2017-18
|4,817
|4,103
|11,391
|39,026
|2018-19
|3,738
|4,834
|11,251
|38,597
|2019-20
|5,230
|5,464
|13,658
|45,260
|2020-21
|6,917
|8,940
|25,999
|72,601
|2021-22
|8,225
|10,466
|35,634
|1,13,164
|2022-23
|5,626
|8,213
|32,571
|1,15,931
|Year
|CG
|SG
|Corporate
|All Citizen
|2008-09
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2009-10
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|0.30
|2010-11
|0.24
|0.01
|1.68
|7.65
|2011-12
|0.48
|0.42
|1.97
|9.67
|2012-13
|0.86
|0.73
|3.13
|13.71
|2013-14
|0.98
|0.59
|4.82
|22.66
|2014-15
|0.93
|0.52
|6.87
|25.99
|2015-16
|1.29
|0.55
|14.23
|44.43
|2016-17
|8.83
|2.65
|39.19
|108.64
|2017-18
|20.04
|7.61
|63.62
|173.69
|2018-19
|20.00
|8.27
|75.89
|212.63
|2019-20
|40.20
|15.48
|176.47
|545.13
|2020-21
|79.63
|32.83
|331.51
|847.25
|2021-22
|126.69
|43.04
|486.00
|1,453.24
|2022-23
|69.40
|28.28
|320.03
|1,220.55
Pension Fund
InceptionDate
AUM(Rs crore)
Subscribers
NAV
Returns 1 Year
Returns since inception
Aditya Birla Sun Life Pension Management Ltd.
02-Sep-20
0.59
613
12.1961
10.48%
7.55%
Axis Pension Fund Management Limited
21-Oct-22
0.09
140
10.3384
NA
3.38%
HDFC Pension Management Co. Ltd.
03-Sep-20
4.26
2,416
11.6202
11.47%
5.66%
ICICI Pru. Pension Fund Mgmt Co. Ltd.
04-Sep-20
1.22
1,361
11.6848
10.88%
5.88%
Kotak Mahindra Pension Fund Ltd.
04-Sep-20
0.57
584
12.0466
10.49%
7.08%
LIC Pension Fund Ltd.
04-Sep-20
1.55
1,485
11.9782
10.78%
6.85%
Max Life Pension Fund Management Limited
12-Sep-22
0.02
49
10.3938
NA
3.94%
SBI Pension Funds Pvt. Ltd
04-Sep-20
3.97
2,564
11.1663
8.23%
4.13%
Tata Pension Management Ltd.
19-Aug-22
0.25
261
10.4878
NA
4.88%
UTI Retirement Solutions Ltd.
04-Sep-20
0.91
1,214
11.5016
10.30%
5.27%
