NPS funds AUM soar to Rs 9 lakh crore by March 2023 — check subscriber, sectoral breakups

The National Pension System AUM rose to Rs 8.99 lakh crore by March 2023 against Rs 2,202 crore in March 2009. Sector wise, the AUM of the central government have increased to Rs 2.57 crore by March 2023; state governments to Rs 4.49 crore; and corporate sector to Rs 1.17 crore.

The assets under management (AUM) of pension fund managers (PFMs) has increased to Rs 8.99 lakh crore by March 2023 against Rs 2,202 crore in March 2009, according to the first Handbook of National Pension System (NPS) Statistics released by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA). The report showed that over 90 percent of the pension AUM has been contributed by SBI Pension Fund, UTI Pension Fund and LIC Pension Fund.

Sector wise, the AUM of the central government (CG) has increased to Rs 2.57 crore by March 2023. For state governments (SGs), the same has increased to Rs 4.49 crore. On the other hand, corporate sector has witnessed a growth to Rs to Rs 1.17 crore.

Number of subscribers

NPS subscribers are divided into different sectors such CG employees, SG employees, corporate sector, all citizen, NPS Lite and Atal Pension Yojana (APY).

In terms of the number of subscribers, the CG sector has seen a rise to 23.97 lakh by March 2023. The state sector has seen a growth from 1.79 lakh in March 2010 to 60.95 lakh by March 2023. The number of subscribers under the all citizen category has increased to 29.6 lakh by March 2023.

Month End CG SG Corporate All Citizen NPS Lite APY Mar-10 5,96,400 1,79,427 1 4,141 - - Mar-11 7,49,974 5,81,600 4,204 34,567 4,86,719 - Mar-12 9,34,719 11,56,305 17,093 56,963 9,68,755 - Mar-13 11,26,588 16,40,519 1,43,249 70,418 17,79,944 - Mar-14 13,42,267 20,06,777 2,62,335 78,774 28,16,027 - Mar-15 15,11,528 26,30,194 3,73,273 86,774 41,46,880 - Mar-16 16,57,623 29,23,882 4,73,515 2,15,372 44,80,014 24,60,992 Mar-17 17,88,699 33,32,526 5,85,650 4,39,097 44,29,342 48,63,699 Mar-18 19,21,626 38,67,544 6,95,508 6,83,713 43,95,323 96,05,713 Mar-19 19,84,564 43,21,325 8,03,015 9,29,931 43,62,538 1,49,53,432 Mar-20 21,01,972 47,53,870 9,73,560 12,51,574 43,31,664 2,11,42,262 Mar-21 21,75,846 51,40,504 11,25,163 16,46,773 43,02,258 2,80,49,151 Mar-22 22,83,671 55,76,986 14,04,569 22,92,014 41,86,943 3,62,76,704 Mar-23 23,97,125 60,95,989 16,81,865 29,57,449 41,75,845 4,59,47,302

(Source: Handbook of National Pension System (NPS) Statistics)

Sector wise enrolments and contributions in accounts

NPS offers two kinds of accounts — tier 1 and tier 2 — for instruments, including government bonds, equity market, and corporate debt. While the tier 1 NPS account is strictly a pension account, the tier 2 account — known as an investment account — is voluntary savings account associated with the Pension Regulatory Authority of India (PRAN).

Here's a look at sector wise enrolments in tier 1 account:

Year CG SG Corporate All Citizen 2008-09 - - - - 2009-10 18 1 84 383 2010-11 178 30 606 3,868 2011-12 166 173 423 2,156 2012-13 135 159 1,100 3,032 2013-14 82 83 998 2,620 2014-15 81 73 1,574 2,470 2015-16 242 289 5,096 14,608 2016-17 3,389 2,077 9,238 29,265 2017-18 4,817 4,103 11,391 39,026 2018-19 3,738 4,834 11,251 38,597 2019-20 5,230 5,464 13,658 45,260 2020-21 6,917 8,940 25,999 72,601 2021-22 8,225 10,466 35,634 1,13,164 2022-23 5,626 8,213 32,571 1,15,931

(Source: Handbook of National Pension System (NPS) Statistics)

Here's a sector wise contributions in tier 2 account:

Year CG SG Corporate All Citizen 2008-09 - - - - 2009-10 0.00 0.00 0.12 0.30 2010-11 0.24 0.01 1.68 7.65 2011-12 0.48 0.42 1.97 9.67 2012-13 0.86 0.73 3.13 13.71 2013-14 0.98 0.59 4.82 22.66 2014-15 0.93 0.52 6.87 25.99 2015-16 1.29 0.55 14.23 44.43 2016-17 8.83 2.65 39.19 108.64 2017-18 20.04 7.61 63.62 173.69 2018-19 20.00 8.27 75.89 212.63 2019-20 40.20 15.48 176.47 545.13 2020-21 79.63 32.83 331.51 847.25 2021-22 126.69 43.04 486.00 1,453.24 2022-23 69.40 28.28 320.03 1,220.55

(Source: Handbook of National Pension System (NPS) Statistics; figures in crores)

Returns

NPS has provided consistently good returns for investors in the range of 9-12 percent under the tier I equity asset class since inception.

For investors, these returns depend on the selection of the pension fund managers (PFMs), investment options, asset allocation, time horizon of investment and risk appetite, i.e. whether one is an aggressive or conservative investor and the period for which one shall remain invested under the NPS.

Pension fund managers (PFMs) under NPS are mandated to invest the subscriber's contribution as per prescribed guidelines and regulations by PFRDA.

Here's a look at the performance of different PFMs:

Pension Fund InceptionDate AUM(Rs crore) Subscribers NAV Returns 1 Year Returns since inception Aditya Birla Sun Life Pension Management Ltd. 02-Sep-20 0.59 613 12.1961 10.48% 7.55% Axis Pension Fund Management Limited 21-Oct-22 0.09 140 10.3384 NA 3.38% HDFC Pension Management Co. Ltd. 03-Sep-20 4.26 2,416 11.6202 11.47% 5.66% ICICI Pru. Pension Fund Mgmt Co. Ltd. 04-Sep-20 1.22 1,361 11.6848 10.88% 5.88% Kotak Mahindra Pension Fund Ltd. 04-Sep-20 0.57 584 12.0466 10.49% 7.08% LIC Pension Fund Ltd. 04-Sep-20 1.55 1,485 11.9782 10.78% 6.85% Max Life Pension Fund Management Limited 12-Sep-22 0.02 49 10.3938 NA 3.94% SBI Pension Funds Pvt. Ltd 04-Sep-20 3.97 2,564 11.1663 8.23% 4.13% Tata Pension Management Ltd. 19-Aug-22 0.25 261 10.4878 NA 4.88% UTI Retirement Solutions Ltd. 04-Sep-20 0.91 1,214 11.5016 10.30% 5.27%

(Returns as on May 26, 2023, Source: NPS Trust website)

More about NPS

NPS is a government-run investment scheme that gives subscribers the option to set the preferred allocation to different asset classes. It gives individuals an opportunity to invest and accumulate savings, providing them with a lump sum and an annuity amount as regular income from an annuity service provider upon superannuation.