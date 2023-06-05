NPS funds AUM soar to Rs 9 lakh crore by March 2023 — check subscriber, sectoral breakups

The National Pension System AUM rose to Rs 8.99 lakh crore by March 2023 against Rs 2,202 crore in March 2009. Sector wise, the AUM of the central government have increased to Rs 2.57 crore by March 2023; state governments to Rs 4.49 crore; and corporate sector to Rs 1.17 crore.

The assets under management (AUM) of pension fund managers (PFMs) has increased to Rs 8.99 lakh crore by March 2023 against Rs 2,202 crore in March 2009, according to the first Handbook of National Pension System (NPS) Statistics released by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA). The report showed that over 90 percent of the pension AUM has been contributed by SBI Pension Fund, UTI Pension Fund and LIC Pension Fund.

Sector wise, the AUM of the central government (CG) has increased to Rs 2.57 crore by March 2023. For state governments (SGs), the same has increased to Rs 4.49 crore. On the other hand, corporate sector has witnessed a growth to Rs to Rs 1.17 crore.

Number of subscribers

NPS subscribers are divided into different sectors such CG employees, SG employees, corporate sector, all citizen, NPS Lite and Atal Pension Yojana (APY).