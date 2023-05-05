Now, you cannot repay loan taken against insurance policy using credit card

2 Min(s) Read
Life insurance policies can be used to raise loans if policyholders find themselves stuck in the middle of financial crunch. These can be availed by pledging specific traditional policies like money back and endowment policies.
The Insurance Regulatory Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has asked insurers to stop the facility of repayment of loans taken against insurance policies using credit cards as a mode of payment. Accordingly, policyholders will not be able to use credit card now as a mode of re-payment of loans granted against insurance policies.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Food for Thought: Here's a fresh look at the need of ESG reporting and sustainability in hospitality Industry
May 5, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Decoding taxation for NRIs: Latest rules, claim process and more
May 4, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
World View: BRICS expansion can be beneficial but with risk of Beijing turning it into soft power tool
May 4, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Midair Musings: The grounding of GoFirst—an aviation veteran's take on what happens next
May 4, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Notably, the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) last year announced that it will discontinue accepting credit card payments for subscriptions and contributions in the National Pension System (NPS) Tier-II accounts.
Loan against insurance policy
Life insurance policies can be used to raise loans if policyholders find themselves stuck in the middle of financial crunch. These can be availed by pledging specific traditional policies like money back and endowment policies.