Now, you cannot repay loan taken against insurance policy using credit card

Now, you cannot repay loan taken against insurance policy using credit card
Life insurance policies can be used to raise loans if policyholders find themselves stuck in the middle of financial crunch. These can be availed by pledging specific traditional policies like money back and endowment policies.

The Insurance Regulatory Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has asked insurers to stop the facility of repayment of loans taken against insurance policies using credit cards as a mode of payment. Accordingly, policyholders will not be able to use credit card now as a mode of re-payment of loans granted against insurance policies.

Notably, the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) last year announced that it will discontinue accepting credit card payments for subscriptions and contributions in the National Pension System (NPS) Tier-II accounts.
Loan against insurance policy
Life insurance policies can be used to raise loans if policyholders find themselves stuck in the middle of financial crunch. These can be availed by pledging specific traditional policies like money back and endowment policies.
