Now, you can subscribe to NPS on Paytm Money app; here's how
Updated : May 13, 2020 09:46 PM IST
“This new addition is expected to benefit investors by helping them save for their retirement while also enabling tax benefits,” Paytm Money said in a statement.
Paytm Money will be offering NPS with the choice to invest in Tier 1 (tax saver scheme) and Tier 2 (zero lock-in period scheme).
In 2009, the ‘All Citizen Model’ in NPS was launched which allows any individual to enrol in NPS.