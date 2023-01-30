Now, you can receive cashback on money transfers through Paytm UPI — Here's how

Paytm Payments Bank remained the largest UPI beneficiary bank for 19 months in a row with over 1,726.94 million transactions in December 2022, ahead of all major banks in the country.
Paytm Payments Bank Limited (PPBL), has introduced cashback of up to Rs 25 on money transfers through Paytm UPI. For five money transfers of any amount through Paytm UPI, the user will receive Rs 5 cashback for each transaction and can avail just once per user. The cashback will be credited within 24 hours to the bank account linked to Paytm UPI, PPBL said in a statement.
Recommended ArticlesView All
CEOs, CXOs may see 9.1% salary hike, focus on performance-linked pay: Survey
Jan 30, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Wizards of the Street | Cash is a depreciating asset and an opportunity, says Vijay Kedia
Jan 30, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
Prakash Javadekar — Challenging task in hand as Kerala in-charge of BJP
Jan 30, 2023 IST8 Min(s) Read
New Locker Rules — Here's why the RBI has gone overboard
Jan 28, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Through Paytm UPI, users can do direct bank-to-bank transfers in a completely secure manner in a few, simple steps. The company had also recently said that users can receive and send money instantly to any mobile number with a registered UPI ID across platforms using the Paytm app. This further deepens Unified Payments Interface (UPI) interoperability and roots for the adoption of mobile payments.
How to avail cashback on Paytm UPI:
Step 1: Open Paytm app’s home screen, go to ‘UPI Money Transfer’
Step 2: Send minimum Re 1 to any mobile number or UPI ID using Paytm UPI
Step 3: Locate the scratch card in ‘Cashback & Offers’ section to avail the offer
Paytm Payments Bank remained the largest UPI beneficiary bank for 19 months in a row with over 1,726.94 million transactions in December 2022, ahead of all major banks in the country. With 386.50 million registered transactions, the bank is one of the top 10 remitter banks for UPI transactions according to NPCI’s latest report.
PPBL is one of the leading issuer and acquirer banks for National Electronics Toll Collection (NETC) FASTag.
(Edited by : Anshul)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!