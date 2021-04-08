Now, you can keep up to Rs 2 lakh in your mobile wallets. Here's how Updated : April 08, 2021 06:11 PM IST With the rising prominence of payments banks, the Reserve Bank of India doubled their maximum end-of-day balance to Rs 2 lakh from the earlier limit of Rs 1 lakh. Payment banks, as we know, are savings account that can offer deposit services but cannot offer loans and advances to the customers. Published : April 08, 2021 06:11 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply