Now, update Aadhaar documents online for free till June 14 | Check steps to avail facility

UIDAI said that the free Aadhaar update service is available on the myAadhaar portal. The UIDAI has been encouraging residents to upload Proof of Identity and Proof of Address (PoI/PoA) documents to revalidate their demographic details.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has made document update facility for Aadhaar free for next three months i.e. till June 14, 2023. However, this service is free only on myAadhaar portal and will continue to attract a fee of Rs 50 at physical Aadhaar centres, as in the case earlier, UIDAI said in a statement.

Normal charges will also apply in case a document is submitted to change demographic details (Name, Date of Birth, Address, etc), it said.

The recent move will be beneficial for residents whose Aadhaar was issued over a decade ago and has never been updated.

The UIDAI has been encouraging residents to upload Proof of Identity and Proof of Address (PoI/PoA) documents to revalidate their demographic details, especially if Aadhaar was issued 10 years back and never got updated. If there is a need to change demographic details (Name, Date of Birth, Address, etc), the residents can use regular online update service, or may visit nearest Aadhaar centre, the statement said.

How to use this free service?

Residents can access the free service by logging onto https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/portal using their Aadhaar number. One Time Password (OTP) will be sent to the registered mobile number.

Here are the steps to update address in Aadhaar online:

Step 1: Go to the Aadhaar self service update portal and click on the 'proceed to update address' option.

Step 2: Log in using the Aadhaar number, registered mobile number and OTP.

Step 3: In case of valid address proof, click on 'Proceed to Update Address.'

Step 4: Enter the 12-digit Aadhaar number and click on 'Send OTP.'

Step 5: Enter the OTP and login to the Aadhaar account.

Step 6: Enter the new address after selecting the 'update address via address proof' option. One can also use the 'Update Address vis Secret Code' option.

Step 7: Enter the residential address mentioned in the 'Proof of Address.'

Step 8: Now, select the document type that is to be submitted as address proof.

Step 9: Upload the scanned copy of the address proof and click on the 'Submit' button.

Step 10: Aadhaar update request will be accepted and a 14-digit Update Request Number (URN) will be generated.

One can check the status of the Aadhaar address update via URN. Once updated, users can download the updated version and get the Aadhar card print out. The list of updated and acceptable documents is available on the official website of UIDAI.