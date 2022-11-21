Now, SBI customers can receive pension slip on WhatsApp — Here's how

SBI's WhatsApp facility: Described by SBI as ‘hassle-free’ service, the feature will allow pensioners to obtain their pension slip from the convenience of their home by sending ‘Hi’ to a mobile number over WhatsApp.

The State Bank of India (SBI) has launched a WhatsApp facility through which senior citizens can receive their pension slips. This feature allows pensioners to obtain their pension slip from the convenience of their home by sending ‘Hi’ to a mobile number over WhatsApp.

Here’s how to avail SBI WhatsApp service

Step 1: Send ‘Hi’ to +91 9022690226 on WhatsApp.

Step 2: You will receive a message asking you to choose from Balance Enquiry, Mini Statement, and Pension Slip.

Step 3: Select the Pension Slip option and mention the month for which you want the slip. You will now see this message: “Please wait for a while as we fetch your Pension details.”

Account holders can also check their account balance and get the mini statement on WhatsApp. However, users have to opt for SBI WhatsApp Banking by sending ‘WAREG’ and the bank account number to 7208933148.

After completing the registration process, individuals will receive a message from SBI on WhatsApp.

Here's how to register for the same:

Step 1: Send an SMS to 7208933148 with the text ‘WAREG’ with your account number with a space between them. The SMS must be sent through your registered mobile number with the SBI account.

Step 2: After completing the registration process, you will receive a message from SBI’s number 90226 90226 on your WhatsApp number.

Step 3: Further, you can simply send a ‘Hi SBI’ to 90226 90226 or respond to the WhatsApp message you just got and follow the instructions to avail of SBI services.