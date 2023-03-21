Now, repay loans on Amazon Pay using Bharat BillPay: Here's how

The loan repayment category is one of the top categories in terms of bill payment amongst other options such as electricity and municipal Tax.

Amazon Pay on Tuesday strengthens its loan repayment category in collaboration with Bharat BillPay. The loan repayment category is one of the top categories in terms of bill payment amongst other options such as electricity and municipal Tax. This category facilitates a loan repayment option for customers who avail their loans through banks, microfinance institutions, and NBFCs and need a convenient payment option to pay their EMIs on time, Amazon Pay said in a statement.

Furthermore, customers can contribute for the prepayment of their loans, over and above the EMI deductions. The category is enrolled with more than 200+ lenders, including Bajaj Finance Ltd , Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd, HDB Financial Services Ltd, Home Credit, and IIFL Finance amongst others.

To access this, customers can visit the Amazon Pay section and click on Loan Repayment option. Alternatively, they can easily click on ‘Pay Bills’ option available on ‘Amazon.in’ home screen and thereafter choose Loan Repayment option to seamlessly pay their EMIs.

Commenting on this development, Anuradha Aggarwal, Director User Growth and CMO, Amazon Pay India, said, “Our mission is to simplify digital payments for customers by creating safe, convenient and rewarding payment experiences. Some of the challenges which customers face while repaying their loans are unavailability of a secure digital payment platform and flexibility of payment options. Our collaboration with Bharat Bill Pay to enable and scale Loan Repayment category not only addresses this challenge effectively but also simplifies the experience, thereby making it one of the fast-growing categories on Amazon. We will continue to provide such customer-friendly solutions and further catalyze the digital payments revolution in India.”

On this partnership, Noopur Chaturvedi, CEO, NPCI Bharat BillPay Limited (NBBL), commented, “With this collaboration customer will experience a hassle-free and instant payment mechanism to pay their EMIs safely."

To avail this category on Amazon Pay, customers can select their bank or NBFC from the list and enter their loan account number or any other input required by the bank and click on 'Fetch EMI’ option. The information on pending loan/EMI will be displayed and the customers will proceed with the payment thereafter by selecting the payment method. All bill payment transaction confirmations are instantaneous on Amazon.in.

However, some banks may require the pre-defined Turn Around Time (TAT) to process and accept the payment after successful completion of the transaction.