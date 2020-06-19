Personal Finance Now, pay premium as you drive with these motor insurance companies Updated : June 19, 2020 04:04 PM IST The ‘pay-as-you-drive’, allows customers to pay the premium depending on how many kilometers the car has traveled instead of the run of the mill full year. Under this insurance scheme, a customer pre-declares vehicle usage for a period of one year. Over the past few weeks, several insurance companies have started offering pay-as-you-drive insurance. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply