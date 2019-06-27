Personal Finance
Now, pay income tax on cumulative cashbacks above Rs 50,000
Updated : June 27, 2019 11:06 AM IST
Cashbacks are discounts given against expenses made. These can either be immediate or deferred for after the transaction has been completed.
This is so because as per Section 56(2) of the Income Tax Act, an amount exceeding Rs 50,000 for individual taxpayers would be subject to gift tax and declared under ‘income from other sources’ or ‘profits and gains from business or profession’.
If one fails to declare such ‘income’ in the ITR, it could lead to reassessment under Section 147 of the Income Tax Act.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more