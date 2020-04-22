Now pay health insurance premium in installments. Here's how

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) on Tuesday asked all general and standalone health insurers to give policyholders the option to pay health insurance premiums in installments. This option will be made available for all health policies due for renewal up to March 31, the insurance regulator said in a circular.

This development comes in view of the prevailing conditions due to the coronavirus outbreak that has impacted the economic activities.

As per the notification, policyholders can now pay their annual health insurance premiums in a monthly, quarterly, or half-yearly basis.

In order to avail the option, policyholders will be required to write to their insurer or get in touch with the customer service using the available online touchpoints.

The resulting premium amounts under each frequency will be consistent, IRDAI said, with premium amounts under other premium payment frequencies of the policy.

"There shall be no change in the basic premium table and charging structure under the approved individual product to which new premium payment mode (frequency) is being added," it said.

This installment facility can be offered either as a permanent facility or as a temporary relief for a period of 12 months for all health insurance policies, it further said.

In September last year, the insurance regulator had permitted premium payment options in individual health insurance products on a certification basis.

Amit Chhabra, Head-Health Insurance, Policybazaar said these guidelines have been issued in view of the ongoing coronavirus crises so that customers have the ease of making payments monthly instead of annual which would be a burden at this point of time when people are losing jobs or facing pay cuts.

