  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Sensex opens over 200 points higher, Nifty above 9,000; RIL gains
Brent oil futures plunge as growing glut feeds market panic
Asia shares off to cautious start,US crude slides
Rupee opens weaker at 76.90 against dollar
Home Personal finance
Personal Finance

Now pay health insurance premium in installments. Here's how

Updated : April 22, 2020 06:17 PM IST

As per the notification, policyholders can now pay their annual health insurance premiums in a monthly, quarterly or half-yearly basis.
This development comes in view of the prevailing conditions due to coronavirus outbreak that has impacted the economic activities. 
In September last year, the insurance regulator had permitted premium payment options in individual health insurance products on certification basis.
Now pay health insurance premium in installments. Here's how

You May Also Like

ValueAct eyes Nintendo with stake of over $1.1 billion

ValueAct eyes Nintendo with stake of over $1.1 billion

After FB deal, Jio's value pegged at 1.7x of Bharti Airtel mcap, 41x of Vodafone Idea

After FB deal, Jio's value pegged at 1.7x of Bharti Airtel mcap, 41x of Vodafone Idea

Experts discuss US President Donald Trump's new immigration ban

Experts discuss US President Donald Trump's new immigration ban

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement