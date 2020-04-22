Personal Finance Now pay health insurance premium in installments. Here's how Updated : April 22, 2020 06:17 PM IST As per the notification, policyholders can now pay their annual health insurance premiums in a monthly, quarterly or half-yearly basis. This development comes in view of the prevailing conditions due to coronavirus outbreak that has impacted the economic activities. In September last year, the insurance regulator had permitted premium payment options in individual health insurance products on certification basis. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365