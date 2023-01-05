Now, NPS death claim nominees can use video-based identification process

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has recently given the nod to intermediaries to use video-based customer identification process (VCIP) for withdrawal claims in case of the death of National Pension System (NPS) subscribers. The regulator said it has been receiving representations from intermediaries to allow the use of VCIP for faster processing of withdrawal claims in favour of nominees/claimants/legal heirs owing to the untimely death of NPS subscribers.

“In line with the technological advancements and for ensuring seamless exit claim processing, it has been decided to allow the intermediaries to use VCIP as an added due diligence mechanism," PFRDA said in a circular.

So, how will nominees' credentials be verified?

VCIP augments the existing due diligence efforts undertaken by the intermediaries by making the process more secure with respect to the verification of the nominee/claimant/legal heir, being the same person as the one submitting the documents for processing the claim and maintaining a video record of the same, PFRDA said.

"The credentials of the nominee can be established using Aadhaar e-KYC or DigiLocker," it added.

ALSO READ | NPS partial withdrawal new rule — Check who will be affected

All the intermediaries will have to use instant bank account verification through penny drop for the purpose of verifying claimants’ bank account information as part of claim processing which allows independent verification of bank account and name matching.

The process is, however, optional for use by the intermediaries.