Punjab National Bank (PNB) has limited the maximum amount of investment at Rs 10 lakh per customer under its 'Sugam Fixed Deposit' scheme. For the existing account holders of the scheme who mandated for auto-renewal of their FD on maturity, the same shall be done for the mandated tenor at the prevailing rate of interest, the bank said.

However, the bank added that the amount which is more than Rs 10 lakh at the time of maturity will be renewed under a different fixed deposit scheme of the bank.

Notably, PNB under its 'Sugam FD scheme' allows customers to withdraw prematurely without paying any penalty.

Earlier, the lender allowed users to open account under this scheme with a minimum deposit of Rs 10,000 and up to a maximum amount of Rs 10 crore. With the revision, customers will be able to enjoy the benefit of zero premature withdrawal penalty only up to Rs 10 lakh.

The tenure of this deposit is set from 46 days to 120 months. The account can be opened by an individual singly or jointly with others. Minors of the age of 10 years and above can also deposit under this scheme on their own name.

One can withdraw any amount before maturity subject to a minimum withdrawal of Rs 1,000 at a time. The bank allows depositors to withdraw prematurely without breaking the entire deposit and losing interest on the remaining deposit.

"The depositor has the facility to withdraw any amount before maturity in multiples of Re 1 subject to a minimum withdrawal of Rs 1,000 at a time, whenever he/she needs it without breaking the entire deposit and without losing interest on the remaining deposit under the scheme," PNB website said.

"The value of deposit (principal amount) will be reduced accordingly. No penalty is to be levied in respect of the part withdrawal of deposit. If any depositor desires to withdraw the entire deposit before maturity, no penalty will be levied and the interest rate payable would be contractual rate or the rate under the scheme on the contractual date applicable for the tenor for which the deposit has run, whichever is lower," it said.

