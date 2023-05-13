English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepersonal finance NewsPNB limits investment under 'Sugam fixed deposit scheme' to Rs 10 lakh

PNB limits investment under 'Sugam fixed deposit scheme' to Rs 10 lakh

PNB limits investment under 'Sugam fixed deposit scheme' to Rs 10 lakh
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Anshul  May 13, 2023 4:08:39 PM IST (Published)

PNB under its 'Sugam FD scheme' allows customers to withdraw prematurely without paying any penalty.

Punjab National Bank (PNB) has limited the maximum amount of investment at Rs 10 lakh per customer under its 'Sugam Fixed Deposit' scheme. For the existing account holders of the scheme who mandated for auto-renewal of their FD on maturity, the same shall be done for the mandated tenor at the prevailing rate of interest, the bank said.

Live Tv

Loading...

However, the bank added that the amount which is more than Rs 10 lakh at the time of maturity will be renewed under a different fixed deposit scheme of the bank.
Notably, PNB under its 'Sugam FD scheme' allows customers to withdraw prematurely without paying any penalty.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X