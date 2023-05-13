PNB under its 'Sugam FD scheme' allows customers to withdraw prematurely without paying any penalty.

Punjab National Bank (PNB) has limited the maximum amount of investment at Rs 10 lakh per customer under its 'Sugam Fixed Deposit' scheme. For the existing account holders of the scheme who mandated for auto-renewal of their FD on maturity, the same shall be done for the mandated tenor at the prevailing rate of interest, the bank said.

However, the bank added that the amount which is more than Rs 10 lakh at the time of maturity will be renewed under a different fixed deposit scheme of the bank.

Notably, PNB under its 'Sugam FD scheme' allows customers to withdraw prematurely without paying any penalty.