Now, check Aadhaar related queries with newly launched toll-free number and AI-powered chatbot

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the regulatory body of Aadhaar, has recently released a new toll free number to check updates related to the enrollment, PVC card status. The new services on Interactive voice response (IVR) technology will be available 24×7 where users can check status and avail information via SMS.

Customers can dial (or send an SMS to) 1947 to get updates related to Aadhaar card enrolment status. “#ResidentFirst Experience new services built on #IVRS by UIDAI. Residents can call the UIDAI toll-free number 1947, 24×7 to find out their Aadhaar enrollment or update status, PVC card status or to receive information via SMS,” the UIDAI said on its Twitter handle.

Additionally, UIDAI launched a new AI backed up chatbot which will help people with their Aadhaar-related queries. Dubbed as 'Aadhaar Mitra', the AI/ML-based chatbot will take up Aadhaar-based queries like tracking Aadhaar PVC status, registering and tracking grievances etc and is aimed to offer a 'better resident experience.'

How to access Aadhaar Mitra

Step 1:

Click on the Aadhaar Mitra icon available at the bottom right corner of the UIDAI website.

Step 2: Now, select a query and proceed to send.

The chatbot eases the process of checking Aadhaar update status. Users can locate a nearby Aadhaar enrolment centre by entering their pincode of their location. The chatbot also tells individuals what to do when an Aadhaar card is lost. In addition, it also tells how an individual can download eAadhaar.