Authored by Amit Chhabra

Given today’s fast-paced and often unhealthy life and lifestyle habits, health insurance has become a necessity. For taking care of expenses arising due to different kinds of medical emergencies, health insurance is the best possible way to stay financially secure.

However, many people hesitate from buying health insurance if they are suffering from ailments like Diabetes or High BP, or some heart-related issues. They are worried that since they are suffering from some pre-existing conditions, insurers won’t provide them adequate coverage.

This is a total myth that people have set in their minds that no company will cover them. With COVID-19, the importance of health insurance has increased manifold and customers, especially with Pre-existing diseases want to get covered. In such a scenario, insurers have innovated significantly in products, processes and Underwriting to ensure that Insurance is available for all.

Therefore, you must choose the best medical insurance for pre-existing conditions to suit your needs. The cover provided for such policyholders is almost the same as that of a normal person. There are companies that provide coverage for pre-existing conditions also but the only difference is that the premium is a little on the higher side.

What is a Pre-Existing Condition?

When it comes to pre-existing medical conditions or diseases, it is important to understand what it means. If an individual suffers from any medical condition or disease before taking a health insurance policy, such a condition is termed as a pre-existing medical disease or condition. This may include any health issue, from extremely serious conditions like cancer or diabetes to slightly less serious conditions like high blood pressure or asthma.

Generally, most health insurance policies cover pre-existing diseases after a specified period called the 'waiting period'. The waiting period for pre-existing diseases varies from one year to four years of continuous coverage after the date of inception of the first policy with the insurer. On completion of the waiting period, the insurance company will start covering pre-existing illnesses.

However, in order to provide maximum and earliest coverage to people suffering from pre-existing ailments, many insurers have come up with health insurance plans that provide coverage to customers from Day 1 for their pre-existing ailments. These plans work as normal comprehensive health insurance plans work while providing coverage without any waiting period. Customers may choose a plan as per their requirement and to cover a specific condition they are suffering from.

Prominent Plans Available

Aditya Birla Health Insurance’s Active Health

Very popular amongst people suffering from pre-existing ailments, Aditya Birla Health Insurance’s Active Health Enhance plan offers coverage for pre-existing conditions from Day 1. The plan allows you the flexibility to choose the type of hospital room you would prefer to be hospitalized, when need be, right at the start of your policy tenure. The HealthReturns feature offered by the insurer enables the policyholder to earn up to 100% of the annual policy premium. The return amount can be used to pay renewal premium or for the payment of medicines, medical tests, etc.

This amount can be utilized for the payment of diagnostic tests, medicines, doctors’ consultation fees in case of chronic illnesses like asthma, diabetes, hypertension, high cholesterol, etc. Customers are even eligible for 100 percent reload of sum assured in case of an unrelated illness in the same policy year. In case of road accidents, reload of the sum insured happens in the first claim itself.

HDFC Ergo Energy

Energy Plan by HDFC ERGO General Insurance is an insurance and personalized management plan for diabetic patients. Apart from being a part of the wellness management program for individuals, this plan is a health insurance product for individuals suffering from diabetes Type 1, diabetes mellitus Type 2, pre-diabetes (IFG, IGT), or hypertension. The plan provides Day 1 coverage for all hospitalization arising out of Diabetes and Hypertension (with no waiting period). There is also inpatient hospitalization coverage with no sub-limits, including coverage for pre and post-hospitalization. Customers also get up to 25 percent wellness discount based on the management of disease through the wellness program.

Star Diabetes Safe / Cardiac Care

Diabetes Safe Insurance Policy offered by Star Health Insurance is a specialized plan for persons who are diabetic, both Type 1 and Type 2. Designed to cover diabetes and related ailment, the policy bears the costs incurred during regular hospitalization due to any complications arising out of diabetes. The policy provides coverage for both Type 1 (also known as Juvenile Diabetes) and Type 2, with plenty of other features. The policy can be bought on an individual or floater basis.

Star Cardiac Care Plan is a specialized plan that provides coverage for cardiac diseases. It is the perfect health insurance investment choice for individuals who have undergone for the first time the named surgery/intervention/correction for the existing cardiac diseases.

A unique and disease specified plan, Cardiac Care insurance policy is the ultimate custom-made solution, which any individual between the age of 10 to 65 years can opt for.