Now, avail discounts of up to 10% on your first-year premium with Bajaj Allianz

Customers can avail up to 10 percent (cumulative) discount on Bajaj Allianz Life’s flagship Term Plans - Bajaj Allianz Life eTouch and Bajaj Allianz Life Smart Protection Goal, the insurance firm said in a statement.

Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance has announced an industry-first discount for first time buyers of individual term plans. Customers can avail up to 10 percent (cumulative) discount on Bajaj Allianz Life’s flagship Term Plans - Bajaj Allianz Life eTouch and Bajaj Allianz Life Smart Protection Goal, the insurance firm said in a statement.

The company is offering 5 percent discount on the first-year premium of the term plans to first-time buyers of a life insurance policy. Additionally, salaried customers can further avail a special one-time discount of 5 percent, leading to a total of up to 10 percent discount on their first year’s premium. These term plans are available across all distribution points of Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, the firm said.

Speaking on the launch of the industry-first initiative, Tarun Chugh, MD & CEO, Bajaj Allianz Life, said, “We have been focusing on making life insurance affordable as well as simple, so that many more customers can avail the benefits offered by our products. Term Plans are an essential part of any financial portfolio as well as a critical product that offers customers peace of mind."

Key Features of Bajaj Allianz Life eTouch

Shield for life that covers death, terminal illness and disability due to accident

Exit early (after the need for cover is over) and get back the paid premiums as Early Exit Value

Premium Holiday option that helps to skip premiums for 1, 2 or 3 years during the premium payment term

Option of extra cover in case of death due to accident

Key Features of Bajaj Allianz Life Smart Protection Goal

Comprehensive coverage with a multitude of features

Option to choose Return of Premium as Maturity Benefit

Option to choose Whole of Life cover up to age 99 years

Option to get financially covered against 55 Critical Illnesses