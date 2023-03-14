Now, avail discounts of up to 10% on your first-year premium with Bajaj Allianz

Customers can avail up to 10 percent (cumulative) discount on Bajaj Allianz Life’s flagship Term Plans - Bajaj Allianz Life eTouch and Bajaj Allianz Life Smart Protection Goal, the insurance firm said in a statement.
Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance has announced an industry-first discount for first time buyers of individual term plans. Customers can avail up to 10 percent (cumulative) discount on Bajaj Allianz Life’s flagship Term Plans - Bajaj Allianz Life eTouch and Bajaj Allianz Life Smart Protection Goal, the insurance firm said in a statement.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Pakistan economic crisis | Ramadan relief package for poor, seeking IMF leniency and crimes at gunpoint
Mar 14, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
You won't believe where the Oscar winner Naatu Naatu song was filmed
Mar 14, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
International Day of Mathematics: Importance of the 'study of numbers' in fund management
Mar 14, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Highest women staff attrition seen in the 20-30 age group: FICCI-CNBC-TV18 survey
Mar 14, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
The company is offering 5 percent discount on the first-year premium of the term plans to first-time buyers of a life insurance policy. Additionally, salaried customers can further avail a special one-time discount of 5 percent, leading to a total of up to 10 percent discount on their first year’s premium. These term plans are available across all distribution points of Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, the firm said.
ALSO READ | New NPS rule from April 1 — Uploading withdrawal/KYC documents mandatory for processing exit
Speaking on the launch of the industry-first initiative, Tarun Chugh, MD & CEO, Bajaj Allianz Life, said, “We have been focusing on making life insurance affordable as well as simple, so that many more customers can avail the benefits offered by our products. Term Plans are an essential part of any financial portfolio as well as a critical product that offers customers peace of mind."
Key Features of Bajaj Allianz Life eTouch
Key Features of Bajaj Allianz Life Smart Protection Goal
(Edited by : Anshul)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!