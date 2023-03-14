English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepersonal finance NewsNow, avail discounts of up to 10% on your first year premium with Bajaj Allianz

Now, avail discounts of up to 10% on your first-year premium with Bajaj Allianz

Now, avail discounts of up to 10% on your first-year premium with Bajaj Allianz
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 14, 2023 6:16:16 PM IST (Published)

Customers can avail up to 10 percent (cumulative) discount on Bajaj Allianz Life’s flagship Term Plans - Bajaj Allianz Life eTouch and Bajaj Allianz Life Smart Protection Goal, the insurance firm said in a statement.

Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance has announced an industry-first discount for first time buyers of individual term plans. Customers can avail up to 10 percent (cumulative) discount on Bajaj Allianz Life’s flagship Term Plans - Bajaj Allianz Life eTouch and Bajaj Allianz Life Smart Protection Goal, the insurance firm said in a statement.

Recommended Articles

View All
Pakistan economic crisis | Ramadan relief package for poor, seeking IMF leniency and crimes at gunpoint

Pakistan economic crisis | Ramadan relief package for poor, seeking IMF leniency and crimes at gunpoint

Mar 14, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

You won't believe where the Oscar winner Naatu Naatu song was filmed

You won't believe where the Oscar winner Naatu Naatu song was filmed

Mar 14, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

International Day of Mathematics: Importance of the 'study of numbers' in fund management

International Day of Mathematics: Importance of the 'study of numbers' in fund management

Mar 14, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Highest women staff attrition seen in the 20-30 age group: FICCI-CNBC-TV18 survey

Highest women staff attrition seen in the 20-30 age group: FICCI-CNBC-TV18 survey

Mar 14, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read


The company is offering 5 percent discount on the first-year premium of the term plans to first-time buyers of a life insurance policy. Additionally, salaried customers can further avail a special one-time discount of 5 percent, leading to a total of up to 10 percent discount on their first year’s premium. These term plans are available across all distribution points of Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, the firm said.
ALSO READ | New NPS rule from April 1 — Uploading withdrawal/KYC documents mandatory for processing exit
Speaking on the launch of the industry-first initiative, Tarun Chugh, MD & CEO, Bajaj Allianz Life, said, “We have been focusing on making life insurance affordable as well as simple, so that many more customers can avail the benefits offered by our products. Term Plans are an essential part of any financial portfolio as well as a critical product that offers customers peace of mind."
Key Features of Bajaj Allianz Life eTouch
  • Shield for life that covers death, terminal illness and disability due to accident
  • Exit early (after the need for cover is over) and get back the paid premiums as Early Exit Value
  • Premium Holiday option that helps to skip premiums for 1, 2 or 3 years during the premium payment term
  • Option of extra cover in case of death due to accident
    • Key Features of Bajaj Allianz Life Smart Protection Goal
    • Comprehensive coverage with a multitude of features
    • Option to choose Return of Premium as Maturity Benefit
    • Option to choose Whole of Life cover up to age 99 years
    • Option to get financially covered against 55 Critical Illnesses
      • (Edited by : Anshul)
      Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

      Tags

      Bajaj Allianz Life Insurancelife insurance

      Previous Article

      CRE-Edge: Wealth generation through investments in Commercial Real Estate

      Next Article

      New NPS rule from April 1 — Uploading withdrawal/KYC documents mandatory for processing exit

      Shows

      View All

      Top Budget Opinions

        Most Read

        Market Movers

        View All
        Top GainersTop Losers
        CurrencyCommodities
        CompanyPriceChng%Chng
        X