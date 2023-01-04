Aadhaar holders, who don't have documents in their own name, can now update their address online with the consent of their head of the family, the card issuing authority UIDAI said. Check details
Aadhaar holders can now update address without submitting new address proof. For the ease of residents, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has recently allowed residents to update addresses in their Aadhaar online with the consent of their head of the family. The new process can be initiated after submitting proof of relationship documents like a ration card, mark sheet, marriage certificate, passport, etc, mentioning the name of both the applicant and head of the family (HOF) and the relationship between them.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Jet Airways revival plan takes an interesting turn even as uncertainty over relaunch continues
IST2 Min(s) Read
The process requires OTP-based authentication by the HOF.
How does it work?
What happens if HoF declines the request?
If the Head of Family declines the request and rejects to share her/his address, or does not accept or decline within the stipulated 30 days of SRN creation, the request would be closed. The resident, seeking address update through this option, will be informed about the closure of the request via an SMS, according to UIDAI.
Now, Aadhaar holders can update address without submitting new proof — Here's how
(Edited by : Anshul)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!