Now, Aadhaar holders can update address without submitting new proof — Here's how

Aadhaar holders can now update address without submitting new address proof. For the ease of residents, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has recently allowed residents to update addresses in their Aadhaar online with the consent of their head of the family. The new process can be initiated after submitting proof of relationship documents like a ration card, mark sheet, marriage certificate, passport, etc, mentioning the name of both the applicant and head of the family (HOF) and the relationship between them.

The process requires OTP-based authentication by the HOF.

How does it work?

Any resident above the age of 18 can be an HoF for this purpose and can share his/her address with his/her relatives through this process

Residents can visit the 'My Aadhaar' portal for updating addresses online.

Following this, the resident will be allowed to enter the Aadhaar number of the HOF, which will only be validated. No other information on the HOF's Aadhaar will be displayed on the screen to maintain adequate privacy of HOF.

Post successful validation of the Aadhaar number of HOF, the resident will be required to upload the proof of relationship document.

Residents have to pay a fee of Rs 50 for the service. On successful payment, a service request number (SRN) would be shared with the resident, and an SMS would be sent to the HOF about the address request.

The HOF is to approve the request and give his or her consent by logging into the My Aadhaar portal within 30 days from the date of receiving the notification and the request will be processed.

What happens if HoF declines the request?

If the Head of Family declines the request and rejects to share her/his address, or does not accept or decline within the stipulated 30 days of SRN creation, the request would be closed. The resident, seeking address update through this option, will be informed about the closure of the request via an SMS, according to UIDAI.