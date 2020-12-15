November MF review: 8 of top 10 stocks financials; private banks' weightage rises again

Mutual fund witnessed a net equity outflow of Rs 12,917.36 crore in November, data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) showed. This also marks the fifth consecutive month of withdrawal from equity mutual funds (MFs).

The month witnessed notable changes in the sector and stock allocation of funds, brokerage house Motilal Oswal noted in a recent report. After hitting a 29-month low in September, private banks saw a positive interest among MFs for the second consecutive month, the brokerage report mentioned.

Its weight was up 130 bps MoM to 18.7 percent and it remained the top sector holding for MFs.

Meanwhile, NBFCs' weight also hit a nine-month high of 8.9 percent, up for the second straight month in November. The sector now ranks third in the allocation of mutual funds – it was in the sixth position a month back, the MOSL report stated.

This trend was well witnessed in stock value changes as well. Eight of the top-10 stocks with the most MoM increase in value were from the financial space. These included HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI, Bajaj Finance, HDFC, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Cholamandalam Investment. L&T and ITC were the other 2 stocks with a maximum increase in value in November.

Meanwhile, stocks that saw a maximum decline in value MoM were Reliance Industries, PI Industries, IPCA Labs, Nestle India, Muthoot Finance, Cipla, Ambuja Cements, ACC, Colgate-Palmolive, and Tata Consumer.

Among other sectors, Oil & Gas weight reached nine-month lows of 7.6 percent, noted the report, down 90 bps MoM. As a result, the sector slipped to the sixth position in the allocation of mutual funds, it added.

Overall, on an MoM basis, the weights of private banks, NBFCs, PSU banks, capital goods, metals, and automobiles increased, while that of oil & gas, technology, consumer, healthcare, chemicals, telecom, cement, utilities, and retail spaces moderated.

The report also pointed out that in November 2020, all categories of equity schemes saw outflows. Large-cap schemes saw the highest outflows, followed by multi-cap schemes, mid-cap schemes, and small-cap schemes.