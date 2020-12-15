Personal Finance November MF review: 8 of top 10 stocks financials; private banks' weightage rises again Updated : December 15, 2020 01:52 PM IST After hitting a 29-month low in September, private banks saw a positive interest among MFs for the second consecutive month. Meanwhile, NBFCs' weight also hit a nine-month high of 8.9 percent, up for the second straight month in November. Eight of the top-10 stocks with the most MoM increase in value were from the financial space. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.