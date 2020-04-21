  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Sensex cracks 800 points, Nifty below 9,100; Chris Wood reduces India exposure
Asia shares off to cautious start,US crude slides
Rupee opens 20 paise lower at 76.74 against dollar
Home Personal finance
Personal Finance

Not received your income tax refund? Do this

Updated : April 21, 2020 11:28 AM IST

The tax department recently said it had issued over 10.2 lakh refunds totaling around Rs 42.5 billion until April 14.
The tax department had added that about 1.75 lakh more refunds were in the process of issuance which would get credited directly to the taxpayer bank account in 5-7 business days from issuance.
There could be various reasons for not getting the tax refund including inaccurate information uploads, incomplete filing, wrong bank transactions, among others.
Not received your income tax refund? Do this

You May Also Like

IT stocks fall as US President Donald Trump suspends immigration temporarily

IT stocks fall as US President Donald Trump suspends immigration temporarily

UBS reviews ratings on financials, cuts Bajaj Finance target steeply to Rs 1,600

UBS reviews ratings on financials, cuts Bajaj Finance target steeply to Rs 1,600

Motilal Oswal Real Estate raises Rs 1,150 cr for 4th realty fund; commits Rs 550 cr investment in 9 projects

Motilal Oswal Real Estate raises Rs 1,150 cr for 4th realty fund; commits Rs 550 cr investment in 9 projects

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement