Not received your income tax refund? Do this
Updated : April 21, 2020 11:28 AM IST
The tax department recently said it had issued over 10.2 lakh refunds totaling around Rs 42.5 billion until April 14.
The tax department had added that about 1.75 lakh more refunds were in the process of issuance which would get credited directly to the taxpayer bank account in 5-7 business days from issuance.
There could be various reasons for not getting the tax refund including inaccurate information uploads, incomplete filing, wrong bank transactions, among others.