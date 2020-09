It is mandatory for every person, who is eligible to obtain an Aadhaar number, to quote it while filing Income-tax returns (ITR), according to current I-T laws. The law specifies that tax return cannot be filed either electronically or manually without quoting Aadhaar number.

However, in case a taxpayer cannot get his/her Aadhaar number by the end of the due date of filing ITR, the enrollment ID can be quoted in the I-T return form. The due date for filing of return for this year has been extended to November 30, 2020.

Thus, in case an assessee doesn’t possess Aadhaar card, he/she should apply for it and quote its enrollment ID while furnishing his/her return of Income.

Also read: Lost your Aadhaar card? Here's how you can retrieve it online

Furnishing of Aadhaar number in ITR is mandatory only in case of individuals. Thus, a HUF is not required to mention Aadhaar number at the time of filing of ITR.

An Individual residing in states of Assam, Jammu and Kashmir and Meghalaya;

A non-resident individual (as per the Income-tax Act);

An Individual whose age is 80 years or above at any time during the previous year; and

An Individual who is not a citizen of India.

To get the Aadhaar card, subscribers are required to visit the authorized Aadhaar enrollment centre anywhere in India with proof of identity and proof of address documents.

Also read: Here are 8 mistakes to avoid while filing ITR

At the enrollment centre, the subscribers will have to fill the enrollment form, get demographic and biometric data captured, submit proof of Identity and address documents and collect acknowledgement slip containing enrollment ID.