Not received EPF advance claimed under COVID-19 pandemic? Here's why

Have you applied for Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) partial withdrawal citing coronavirus pandemic but not received the amount yet? The Employees' Provident Fund Organization or EPFO has come with a clarification on this.

In a recent communication, the retirement fund body said the possible delay could be on account on non-updation of bank account number and IFSC codes on the EPFO members portal.

The EPFO has also urged all its account holders to update bank account number and IFSC immediately for credit of EPF accumulations under COVID-19 pandemic withdrawal claims.

"Dear member, please ensure that your bank account remains valid and up to the date in the UAN. Whenever you want to update the bank account you can do so with the approval by the employer," it said in a statement.

"Always check that the bank account as shown in your login profile is correct and the account is active for settlement into correct account. Incorrect and invalid bank account numbers including wrong IFS codes will lead to return of payments sent to bank," it added.

As per the latest press release from the EPFO, it has settled 7.40 lakh COVID-19 claims so far.

EPFO said it settles claims for availing advance to fight the pandemic within three working days after which a cheque is sent to the bank for crediting amount to bank account of the claimant. Banks usually take additional one to three working days to deposit funds into your account.

The government in March amended the EPF scheme to allow members to make a partial withdrawal, or 'advance' withdrawal, from their corpus to help tide over hardship caused by the coronavirus lockdown.