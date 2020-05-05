Personal Finance
Not received EPF advance claimed under COVID-19 pandemic? Here's why
Updated : May 05, 2020 05:40 PM IST
As per the latest press release from the EPFO, it has settled 7.40 lakh COVID-19 claims so far.
EPFO said it settles claims for availing advance to fight the pandemic within three working days after which a cheque is sent to the bank for crediting amount to bank account of the claimant.
The government in March amended the EPF scheme to allow members to make a partial withdrawal, or 'advance' withdrawal, from their corpus to help tide over hardship caused by the coronavirus lockdown.