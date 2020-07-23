Not happy with your life insurance policy? Here's how to cancel it and get refund

Purchased a policy but not satisfied with the benefits it is offering? Well, one can consider cancelling the policy and buying a new one, experts suggest.

While this may look difficult in the long-term, one can cancel it during the ‘grace period’ easily and avail refunds. However, before cancelling the life insurance policy, it is important to analyse the reason for cancellation.

Cancelling the policy to opt for a better policy is one of the valid reasons to cancel it.

The most amicable way to cancel the policy, as Abhishek Tiwari, CEO of Iassure says, is to write a letter/email to the insurer requesting termination of the policy and then claiming a refund, if applicable.

Life Insurance is a long term contract. However, they come out with a free-look period of 15 to 30 days from the date of policy inception under which a policyholder is free to cancel the insurance policy and get a refund.

“For cancellation, the policyholder is required to submit a written cancellation request for the same with policy details, date of receipt of the policy document, the reason for cancellation and agent details. Upon receiving the request, the representative of the insurance company connects with the policyholder to know the reasons for cancellation and try to provide solutions,” explains Naval Goel, CEO and founder, PolicyX.

"However, if the policyholder still wants to cancel the policy, the company will process the request and issue a refund after deducting charges," he adds. The charges include medical examination expenses incurred by the insurance company, pro-rated risk premium for the period on cover and stamp duty charges.

Once the free look period gets over, one can cancel the policy via surrender.

"In this case, the Insurance company may deduct more charges and refund the paid-up or residual premium for a future period as the case may be. Normally, customers stop paying the premium and the policy lapse automatically after retention efforts made by the company," Tiwari opines.