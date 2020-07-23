Personal Finance Not happy with your life insurance policy? Here's how to cancel it and get refund Updated : July 23, 2020 04:56 PM IST Cancelling the policy to opt for a better policy is one of the valid reasons to cancel it. Life insurance comes out with a free-look period of 15 to 30 days from the date of policy inception under which a policyholder is free to cancel the insurance policy and get a refund. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply