Personal Finance Normal vs dedicated plan: Which health insurance policy works better for senior citizens? Updated : June 17, 2020 03:38 PM IST Also, there are several comprehensive insurance plans existing in the market which can be bought for senior citizens. Experts say there is little advantage in opting for senior citizen specific plans as these offer lesser coverage as compared to general health insurance plans.