  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Personal finance
Personal Finance

Normal vs dedicated plan: Which health insurance policy works better for senior citizens?

Updated : June 17, 2020 03:38 PM IST

Also, there are several comprehensive insurance plans existing in the market which can be bought for senior citizens.
Experts say there is little advantage in opting for senior citizen specific plans as these offer lesser coverage as compared to general health insurance plans.
Normal vs dedicated plan: Which health insurance policy works better for senior citizens?

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray inaugurates 1,000-bed COVID-19 hospital in Thane

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray inaugurates 1,000-bed COVID-19 hospital in Thane

Gross direct tax collections collection falls over 30% in Q1FY21

Gross direct tax collections collection falls over 30% in Q1FY21

TN government removes quarantine mandate for business travel to neighbouring states

TN government removes quarantine mandate for business travel to neighbouring states

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement