  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Personal finance
Finance

Non-life insurer Bharti AXA to use WhatsApp for policy, renewal documents

Updated : February 26, 2020 05:58 PM IST

As part of its innovation strategy, Bharti AXA General Insurance introduced WhatsApp chatbot as an instant and additional customer service option for the policyholders.
Bharti AXA General Insurance customers can also avail assistance for various queries or service requests through the chatbot.
With WhastApp chatbot, the total journey pertaining to availing service requests has been reduced from 8-9 minutes of call time to immediate and instant closures.
Non-life insurer Bharti AXA to use WhatsApp for policy, renewal documents

You May Also Like

Indian retail market to reach $1 trillion by 2025, says report

Indian retail market to reach $1 trillion by 2025, says report

Warbug Pincus to put in Rs 1,080 crore in Apollo Tyres

Warbug Pincus to put in Rs 1,080 crore in Apollo Tyres

Six SC judges infected with H1N1, CJI holds meeting

Six SC judges infected with H1N1, CJI holds meeting

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement