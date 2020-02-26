Finance Non-life insurer Bharti AXA to use WhatsApp for policy, renewal documents Updated : February 26, 2020 05:58 PM IST As part of its innovation strategy, Bharti AXA General Insurance introduced WhatsApp chatbot as an instant and additional customer service option for the policyholders. Bharti AXA General Insurance customers can also avail assistance for various queries or service requests through the chatbot. With WhastApp chatbot, the total journey pertaining to availing service requests has been reduced from 8-9 minutes of call time to immediate and instant closures.